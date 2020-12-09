A Virat Kohli lookalike spotted during 3rd T20I against Australia inspires memes online

Comparison between the cricketer and his lookalike triggered hilarious memes online.

While Virat Kohli was leading India in the 3rd T20I against Australia on Wednesday, there was a lookalike in the stands rooting for Team India in Sydney. After photos and videos of the man were shared on social media, it inspired a number of memes on Twitter.

Australia defeated India by 12 runs in the third T20 of the series but lost the series 2-1. However, many fans spotted the lookalike during the match, who had on an Indian jersey and had styled himself to resemble the Indian captain.

The @FoxCricket cameras have spotted Kohli’s potential body double in the SCG crowd 👀#AUSvIND live updates 👉 https://t.co/KKbZS30J9c pic.twitter.com/9QmaptvGjC — News Cricket (@NewsCorpCricket) December 8, 2020

Two photos of Kohli and his doppelganger caught the attention of people on Twitter.

And here are the memes they inspired:

My music choices My life choices pic.twitter.com/bhfblILokf — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 8, 2020

any great film, bollywood

music, poster remake pic.twitter.com/BKR61e99sp — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) December 8, 2020

What I look What I look

In mirror In camera pic.twitter.com/DFCnnntOX4 — sʜɪᴠᴜ ♡ (@Shivu_Memes) December 8, 2020

*During exams* Pic 1 : handwriting in first page Pic 2 : handwriting in last page pic.twitter.com/aerhX0hT0r — हri (@iamharisejaal) December 8, 2020

#INDvsAUS

1. Left curly bracket

2. Right curly bracket pic.twitter.com/zcAEnOLJBv — Sophia Kalra (@sophiakalra) December 8, 2020

Kohli as Kohli as

a batsman a captain pic.twitter.com/bwxe0QGMap — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) December 8, 2020

#INDvsAUS

1. Actor acting in a biopic movie. 2. Picture of the real person at the end of movie. pic.twitter.com/zhFi5ySO1Q — Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) December 8, 2020

“Sense of humour” In boys In girls pic.twitter.com/y1W17Ar5vb — PIYU⚡H (@piyushthakur__) December 8, 2020

When Facebook shows me my Memories from 5 years ago.. pic.twitter.com/sABCZTvZBd — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) December 8, 2020

Jab bachpan me khoya Judwa bhai cricket ke maidaan me mil jaaye 🙈😜 pic.twitter.com/iwMYsk6i2o — ShRiMaaN (@ShrimaanPun) December 8, 2020

