Wednesday, December 09, 2020
A Virat Kohli lookalike spotted during 3rd T20I against Australia inspires memes online

Many fans spotted the lookalike during the match, who had on an Indian jersey and had styled himself to resemble the Indian captain.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 9, 2020 2:26:46 pm
virat kohli, virat kohli lookalike, virat kohli lookalike memes, aus vs ind, ind vs aus 3rd t20i, viral news, cricket news, sports news, indian expressComparison between the cricketer and his lookalike triggered hilarious memes online.

While Virat Kohli was leading India in the 3rd T20I against Australia on Wednesday, there was a lookalike in the stands rooting for Team India in Sydney. After photos and videos of the man were shared on social media, it inspired a number of memes on Twitter.

Australia defeated India by 12 runs in the third T20 of the series but lost the series 2-1. However, many fans spotted the lookalike during the match, who had on an Indian jersey and had styled himself to resemble the Indian captain.

Two photos of Kohli and his doppelganger caught the attention of people on Twitter.

And here are the memes they inspired:

