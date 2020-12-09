A Virat Kohli lookalike spotted during 3rd T20I against Australia inspires memes online

While Virat Kohli was leading India in the 3rd T20I against Australia on Wednesday, there was a lookalike in the stands rooting for Team India in Sydney. After photos and videos of the man were shared on social media, it inspired a number of memes on Twitter.
Australia defeated India by 12 runs in the third T20 of the series but lost the series 2-1. However, many fans spotted the lookalike during the match, who had on an Indian jersey and had styled himself to resemble the Indian captain.
The @FoxCricket cameras have spotted Kohli’s potential body double in the SCG crowd 👀#AUSvIND live updates 👉 https://t.co/KKbZS30J9c pic.twitter.com/9QmaptvGjC
— News Cricket (@NewsCorpCricket) December 8, 2020
Two photos of Kohli and his doppelganger caught the attention of people on Twitter.
Virat Kohli 😂😭#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/8PucQIpLP8
— Harsh (@perth_169) December 8, 2020
And here are the memes they inspired:
My music choices My life choices pic.twitter.com/bhfblILokf
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 8, 2020
any great film, bollywood
music, poster remake pic.twitter.com/BKR61e99sp
— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) December 8, 2020
What I look What I look
In mirror In camera pic.twitter.com/DFCnnntOX4
— sʜɪᴠᴜ ♡ (@Shivu_Memes) December 8, 2020
*During exams*
Pic 1 : handwriting in first page
Pic 2 : handwriting in last page pic.twitter.com/aerhX0hT0r
— हri (@iamharisejaal) December 8, 2020
#INDvsAUS
1. Left curly bracket
2. Right curly bracket pic.twitter.com/zcAEnOLJBv
— Sophia Kalra (@sophiakalra) December 8, 2020
Kohli as Kohli as
a batsman a captain pic.twitter.com/bwxe0QGMap
— डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) December 8, 2020
1. Hero’s entry in Karan Johar’s movies
2. Hero’s entry in Anurag Kashyap’s movies #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/aaWcfzaQXh
— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) December 8, 2020
*Online shopping*
What you what you get
Order pic.twitter.com/GiloH9Dzps
— rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) December 8, 2020
#INDvsAUS
1. Actor acting in a biopic movie.
2. Picture of the real person at the end of movie. pic.twitter.com/zhFi5ySO1Q
— Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) December 8, 2020
Wifi drops one bar and.. pic.twitter.com/70uKInUhAb
— 🆎 (@Woh_ladka) December 8, 2020
Maxwell in vs Maxwell in
Australia: IPL:#AUSvIND #Cricket #T20I #Kohli pic.twitter.com/xxdfaWwi90
— Dhanny Naval (@dhannnnnny) December 8, 2020
“Sense of humour”
In boys In girls pic.twitter.com/y1W17Ar5vb
— PIYU⚡H (@piyushthakur__) December 8, 2020
When Facebook shows me my Memories from 5 years ago.. pic.twitter.com/sABCZTvZBd
— رومانا (@RomanaRaza) December 8, 2020
Jab bachpan me khoya Judwa bhai cricket ke maidaan me mil jaaye 🙈😜 pic.twitter.com/iwMYsk6i2o
— ShRiMaaN (@ShrimaanPun) December 8, 2020
😂😂😂 #Dindigul#AUSAvIND #viratkohli pic.twitter.com/G8owTJIESg
— Dindigul Memes 😉 (@dindigul_memes) December 8, 2020
