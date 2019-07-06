IND v SL: Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘chilling’ in the field while carrying drinks in now a viral meme

As India take on Sri Lanka in their last league fixture at the ICC World Cup 2019 in Leeds, the Men in Blue were visibly relaxed. But perhaps it was Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal who personified the relaxation in the best way. The right-arm leg-spinner, who was given rest in Saturday’s game, was helping his teammates bringing drinks. The bowler was spotted sitting by the boundary at one point and his posture intrigued all online — leading to a hilarious meme-fest on Twitter.

During the first innings of the game, when Indian bowlers were stomping the ground and restricted the opponent team at a modest 264/7 in 50 overs, Chahal was seen basking in the sun along with bottles of water “chilling” at the stadium. Donning a cool sunglass in the day, the player from Haryana was seen laying on the ground, resting on the barrier on the edge of the field. Soon his “swag” garnered all the attention and desi Twitterati used his photo to depict their sass in similar situations.

While some thought his pose reminded them of the models posing in front of French painters, others used it in situations when they don’t bother much.

Sample these below:

Me, after washing two clothes pic.twitter.com/0ggq3m7mLO — desi mojito 😎 (@desimojito) July 6, 2019

Me during a twitter fight pic.twitter.com/BV6sJ7aZuX — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkey_) July 6, 2019

HR’s on non festival days. pic.twitter.com/D3kskpTB4m — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 6, 2019

“Bhai bohot busy hu nahi aa sakta yaar next time pakka aauga” #INDvSL

Me at home: pic.twitter.com/VjamCfnE1I — abhay (@Woh_ladka) July 6, 2019

Draw Me Like One Of Your French Girls… #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/ITOAI9HfSe — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) July 6, 2019

Me: I have a lot of work to do Also me: pic.twitter.com/IuDoec8UFT — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) July 6, 2019

It’s quite hot outside. Hence, Chahal has decided to relax next to Dhoni’s jersey. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/PLGAZHoO4v — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) July 6, 2019

Me last Sunday watching our game against England knowing result doesn’t matter one bit , we’ll qualify anyways n a loss effectively takes Pakistan Outta the proportion. #INDvSL #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/tMX4rhT8LK — Karan (@kannuJK) July 6, 2019

Friends : do you want to go out today?

Me : no I’m very very busy with work *me at home* pic.twitter.com/gWu8kmqFcp — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 6, 2019

Water tanker mafias in the city be like pic.twitter.com/pJ7kU5U5B3 — Amey Kulkarni (@Kulkarnium) July 6, 2019