Toggle Menu
IND v SL: Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘chilling’ in the field while carrying drinks in now a viral memehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/ind-v-sl-yuzvendra-chahal-resting-in-the-field-while-carrying-drinks-funny-memes-5818652/

IND v SL: Yuzvendra Chahal’s ‘chilling’ in the field while carrying drinks in now a viral meme

Yuzvendra Chahal was seen basking in the sun along with bottles of water "chilling" at the stadium. Soon his "swag" garnered all the attention and desi Twitterati used his photo to depict their sass in similar situations.

ind vs sl, icc world cup, india vs sri lanka, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yuzvendra Chahal carry drinks, Yuzvendra Chahal relax photo, Yuzvendra Chahal ind vs sl, chahal memes, chala drinks break memes, funny meme, indian express, sports news, world cup news
Donning a cool sunglass in the day, the player from Haryana was seen laying on the ground, resting on the barrier on the edge of the field.

As India take on Sri Lanka in their last league fixture at the ICC World Cup 2019 in Leeds, the Men in Blue were visibly relaxed. But perhaps it was Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal who personified the relaxation in the best way. The right-arm leg-spinner, who was given rest in Saturday’s game, was helping his teammates bringing drinks. The bowler was spotted sitting by the boundary at one point and his posture intrigued all online — leading to a hilarious meme-fest on Twitter.

During the first innings of the game, when Indian bowlers were stomping the ground and restricted the opponent team at a modest 264/7 in 50 overs, Chahal was seen basking in the sun along with bottles of water “chilling” at the stadium. Donning a cool sunglass in the day, the player from Haryana was seen laying on the ground, resting on the barrier on the edge of the field. Soon his “swag” garnered all the attention and desi Twitterati used his photo to depict their sass in similar situations.

ALSO READ | ‘Ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge’: Netizens praise Kohli for providing tickets for Charulata Patel

While some thought his pose reminded them of the models posing in front of French painters, others used it in situations when they don’t bother much.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Ghost or Parthiv Patel? A hand on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder is puzzling people

Sample these below:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge’: Netizens praise Virat Kohli for providing tickets for Charulata Patel
2 ICC’s ‘funny’ take on Mohammad Hafeez’s loopy full toss has cricket fans divided online
3 Watch: Pakistani anchor confuses Apple Inc with the fruit, leaves netizens in splits