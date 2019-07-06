Toggle Menu
‘Ek hi dil hai kitni baar jeetoge’: Netizens praise Virat Kohli for providing tickets for Charulata Patel

The 87-year-old ardent Indian cricket fan became an instant social media star, inspiring all with her sheer enthusiasm and love for the game.

Charulata Patel became a social media star after rooting for India from the stands in Edgbaston.

More than Indian players’ performances, it was an elderly Indian fan on the stands who stole the show in the last match against Bangladesh. After the match, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma met Charulata Patel at Edgbaston and the skipper promised to get her tickets for their next match. And as promised, the octogenarian attended India’s match against Sri Lanka in Leeds.

BCCI shared photos of the cricket buff, donning India’s jersey this time along with her tricolour muffler and cool glares, enjoying the game.

“Hello Charulata ji. #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli promised her tickets and our superfan is here with us is in Leeds.😊” the BCCI wrote on Twitter, also sharing a hand-written note singed by Kohli.

The 87-year-old ardent Indian cricket fan became an instant social media star, inspiring all with her sheer enthusiasm and love for the game. Dressed in a traditional saree, the elderly woman proved that age is just a number when it came to rooting for one’s favourite team.

With the Indian flag painted on her cheeks and cheering with a trumpet at Edgbaston, Patel garnered all the attention during the match. Besides, Kohli business tycoon Anand Mahindra also vowed to get her free tickets.

Fans loved the sweet gesture by the Indian captain and showered him with loads of love and lauded him for keeping his promise. Many were also excited to see the elderly woman wearing the team’s blue jersey to support them and some dubbed her a “lucky charm”.

