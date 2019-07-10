Toggle Menu
India v New Zealand: How Indian fans reacted after Rohit, Virat and Rahul departed leaving India at 5/3

Worried Indian fans began sharing memes on social media, with many praying for a miracle. While many said they were missing Shikhar Dhawan, others pinned their hopes on former captain MS Dhoni.

As top batting order for India collapsed in just five runs, desi fans are having a meltdown online.

The first semi-final between India and New Zealand at the World Cup started as scheduled on the reserve day with sunny skies, but Indian fans were quickly disappointed. After restricting the Black Caps to 239 in 50 overs, the first three Indian batsmen departed early, leaving desi fans in a tizzy online.

Opener and the World Cup’s top scorer Rohit Sharma departed after scoring just 1 run. Then skipper Virat Kohli also departed for a run, leaving fans devasted. And it got worse with KL Rahul also leaving after scoring just one run, and the scoreboard read 5/3. This is the lower total for India’s top order in this edition of the World Cup.

Things got worse after Dinesh Karthik was also dismissed on 6 leaving India at 24/4.

