India v New Zealand: How Indian fans reacted after Rohit, Virat and Rahul departed leaving India at 5/3

The first semi-final between India and New Zealand at the World Cup started as scheduled on the reserve day with sunny skies, but Indian fans were quickly disappointed. After restricting the Black Caps to 239 in 50 overs, the first three Indian batsmen departed early, leaving desi fans in a tizzy online.
Opener and the World Cup’s top scorer Rohit Sharma departed after scoring just 1 run. Then skipper Virat Kohli also departed for a run, leaving fans devasted. And it got worse with KL Rahul also leaving after scoring just one run, and the scoreboard read 5/3. This is the lower total for India’s top order in this edition of the World Cup.
Things got worse after Dinesh Karthik was also dismissed on 6 leaving India at 24/4.
Worried Indian fans began sharing memes on social media, with many praying for a miracle. While many said they were missing Shikhar Dhawan, others pinned their hopes on former captain MS Dhoni.
Virat kohli searching for batsmen in dressing room#INDvsNZ #ICCWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/rpBCUzGWHF
— Cricket panditt (@seee774) July 10, 2019
Meanwhile indian top order…#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/KzzucKjedf
— Nehal Bhatt (@_lazybaba_) July 10, 2019
Every Indian right now :#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/WjK0WJTdwZ
— Aman Kumar (@itheaman) July 10, 2019
#INDvsNZ top order pic.twitter.com/NOZfV2K8sY
— P R I Y A (@Unpriyaa) July 10, 2019
To all indians right now
Dua karo 🙏🙏🙏🙏 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/ZHQwLMtgaU
— Raj Verma (@raj_verma00) July 10, 2019
#INDvsNZ
Me RIGHT NOW: pic.twitter.com/aZNqE8rfpA
— Bahut Scope hai (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) July 10, 2019
Me after seeing 5-3 score.#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/1nUhioTIoF
— $hàrbàt🍷 (@AjazShifa) July 10, 2019
#INDvsNZ
The last hope… pic.twitter.com/b39ie1k9Y9
— RAHUL TYAGI 🇮🇳🔱 (@rahulastic) July 10, 2019
Indian batsmen be like.#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/9Mtg8XF6AA
— Funnily Serious (@notionalvieww) July 10, 2019
Nobody:
*le me after Rohit, Kohli, Rahul got out:#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/uv2E4lIT2K
— Nipun Sharma (@terabhai1322) July 10, 2019
This is me watching #INDvsNZ Match. pic.twitter.com/n0zXUKZYZW
— P R I Y A (@nerdypri) July 10, 2019
3 overs and 3 wickets… bc baarish… kidhar ho… 😭😭😭😭😭 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/qVSLnrNDXT
— unhuman being (@nimisht7) July 10, 2019
Everyone: "Kal ho naa ho" was the saddest movie I ever watched.
Indian top order: "Hold my lassi"#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/I5mi8hBHjd
— Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) July 10, 2019