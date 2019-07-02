IND v BAN: Disappointed Indian fans troll MS Dhoni with memes for poor performance

After the disappointing loss against England in their last game at the ICC World Cup, Team India locked horns with neighbour Bangladesh to secure their permanent spot in the top four. Winning the toss, skipper Virat Kohli decided to bat first against the Bengal Tiger to set a hefty total and gain an early advantage. Although the skipper failed and was out just after scoring odd 26 runs, it was vice-captain Rohit Sharma who ensured the Men in Blue had a big total on the board. Scoring yet another century in the tournament, Sharma made sure India score over 300.
Follow India vs Bangladesh Live Updates here
However, like in the previous occasions, India’s middle-order again failed to impress and fans were particularly irked by former captain MS Dhoni’s performance. MS Dhoni did score 35 off 33, but his slow scoring rate during initial stay didn’t benefit India. Dhoni once again failed to get going as India managed only 63 runs in the last 10 overs
And even though fans rooted for a perfect Dhoni finish, urging for his signature helicopter shot, there was No Dhoni finish at Edgbaston. In the final over, it was two dot deliveries followed by a wicket. Dhoni refused to take the single on the first two deliveries and even though the stage was set for him to finish the innings in style, he struggled against Mustafizur Rahman.
Angry fans took to social media to slam the 37-year-old player with memes.
Dhoni be like#indvban#cwc19 pic.twitter.com/9QuwW9rW2e
— Avi (@Avi56544015) July 2, 2019
Indians to Dhoni right now #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/mi03ImylVZ
— The इम्प (@Lovindhawan) July 2, 2019
Fans to Dhoni: Show us some 4s and 6s.
Dhoni:#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/FH7PN9iuvT
— Abhi (@DarkKnightEcho) July 2, 2019
Me To Dhoni :-
😭😭#INDvBAN #IndiaVsBangladesh pic.twitter.com/UPRZPkTJcQ
— Sarcastic arpit (@Sarcastic_broo) July 2, 2019
India thinking about scoring 330+
Dhoni:#INDvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/kdogdBieaV
— Salman Ahmed 🇵🇰 (@salman10ahmed) July 2, 2019
Virat after watching Dhoni’s extraordinary batting#INDvBAN #IndiaVsBangladesh pic.twitter.com/XrnuOyZo62
— بازلہ🌼 (@imbazilah_) July 2, 2019
Dhoni to his die hard fans #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/0lYAWUxctg
— Kumar Rahul (@amKumarRahul) July 2, 2019
Dhoni’s batting with Manju’s commentatory #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/ddXIt0gjqE
— Jayesh Menon (@ttentionpeople) July 2, 2019
Every indian right now after seeing Dhoni’s batting
#INDvBAN #ICCWC2019 pic.twitter.com/2Cpifjeg8A
— Sayan (@Tweets_by_Sayan) July 2, 2019
#INDvBAN
Indian fans when Dhoni play slow in death overs pic.twitter.com/PuiZPpsqdm
— Gagan (@GaganAlmighty) July 2, 2019
#INDvBAN
Dhoni doesn’t rotate the strike to Bhuvi for 2 balls and gets out on the 3rd ball.
Indian fans- pic.twitter.com/KogkBmK2yR
— Me Too (@IndianMeToo) July 2, 2019
This seems apt !!!
#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/berqPamQok
— Boring… (@graphicalcomic) July 2, 2019
India middle order .. specially Dhoni #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/gxK8Wobpg2
— Rajat (@rajatpandey8294) July 2, 2019
Dhoni For Dhoni For
Csk India pic.twitter.com/nvN1EOHayF
— Samit سامت (@Sam_casm) July 2, 2019
Dhoni’s Career Summed Up… #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/NiZ5GYpjub
— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) July 2, 2019
Ball to Dhoni :#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/uRRUXdq73g
— टिंपाटराव (@manya747) July 2, 2019
When Dhoni refuses singles in first two balls of 49th over and got out on 3rd..#Dhoni #INDvBAN
Le Twitter: pic.twitter.com/6vKszY0XrZ
— Vishal Raut🇮🇳 (@I_Vish4u) July 2, 2019