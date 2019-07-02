IND v BAN: Disappointed Indian fans troll MS Dhoni with memes for poor performance

After the disappointing loss against England in their last game at the ICC World Cup, Team India locked horns with neighbour Bangladesh to secure their permanent spot in the top four. Winning the toss, skipper Virat Kohli decided to bat first against the Bengal Tiger to set a hefty total and gain an early advantage. Although the skipper failed and was out just after scoring odd 26 runs, it was vice-captain Rohit Sharma who ensured the Men in Blue had a big total on the board. Scoring yet another century in the tournament, Sharma made sure India score over 300.

Follow India vs Bangladesh Live Updates here

Advertising

However, like in the previous occasions, India’s middle-order again failed to impress and fans were particularly irked by former captain MS Dhoni’s performance. MS Dhoni did score 35 off 33, but his slow scoring rate during initial stay didn’t benefit India. Dhoni once again failed to get going as India managed only 63 runs in the last 10 overs

And even though fans rooted for a perfect Dhoni finish, urging for his signature helicopter shot, there was No Dhoni finish at Edgbaston. In the final over, it was two dot deliveries followed by a wicket. Dhoni refused to take the single on the first two deliveries and even though the stage was set for him to finish the innings in style, he struggled against Mustafizur Rahman.

Angry fans took to social media to slam the 37-year-old player with memes.

Fans to Dhoni: Show us some 4s and 6s. Dhoni:#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/FH7PN9iuvT — Abhi (@DarkKnightEcho) July 2, 2019

Dhoni to his die hard fans #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/0lYAWUxctg — Kumar Rahul (@amKumarRahul) July 2, 2019

#INDvBAN

Indian fans when Dhoni play slow in death overs pic.twitter.com/PuiZPpsqdm — Gagan (@GaganAlmighty) July 2, 2019

#INDvBAN

Dhoni doesn’t rotate the strike to Bhuvi for 2 balls and gets out on the 3rd ball.

Indian fans- pic.twitter.com/KogkBmK2yR — Me Too (@IndianMeToo) July 2, 2019