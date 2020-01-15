Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Virat Kohli’s reactions to umpire’s decision during first Australia ODI inspires memes

Amid all disappointment of the crushing loss against the visiting team, desi cricket fans have found some comic relief in Kohli's reactions as he was unhappy with umpire's decision to give not out to Finch.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 15, 2020 12:18:49 pm
india vs australia, virat kohli, ind v aus odi, virat kohli memes, virat surprised memes, india 10 wicket loss, viral news, sports news, cricket news, indian express Virat Kohli’s animated gestures coupled with hand movements have provided some relief to fans.

India suffered an embarrassing loss Tuesday in the first One-Day International (ODI) against Australia at Mumbai’s Wankhede statdium as Australia skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner chased down the target with 72 balls to spare. And Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s expressions after the umpire didn’t give an Australian batsman out are now inspiring memes.

A loud appeal by Ravindra Jadeja for LBW against Finch was turned down by the on-field umprire. Kohli decided to review it and lost. In the next over, Finch was struck on the pad by a Kuldeep Yadav delivery but despite the appeals the umpire wasn’t convinced. Replays showed the ball might have clipped the bail of leg-stump, but Kohli had a very animated discussion with the umpire.

So despite the crushing loss, many Indian cricket fans found solace in making memes of Kohli’s expressions over the decision. Here are some of the memes doing the rounds on social media:

It was India’s first loss by 10 wickets since Kohli became captain. The Indian captain was also not concerned about his move to bat at No.4 backfiring.

“We’ve had this discussion in the past. Because of the way KL has batted, we have tried to have him bat up in the lineup. We might have to think about this. Every now and then, it’s about putting people up there and testing them,” he said at the post-match presentation.

“People need to relax and not panic. Today was one of the days it didn’t come off,” he said.

The match also saw protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens despite checks to prevent them.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 15: Latest News

Advertisement