Virat Kohli’s reactions to umpire’s decision during first Australia ODI inspires memes

India suffered an embarrassing loss Tuesday in the first One-Day International (ODI) against Australia at Mumbai’s Wankhede statdium as Australia skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner chased down the target with 72 balls to spare. And Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s expressions after the umpire didn’t give an Australian batsman out are now inspiring memes.

A loud appeal by Ravindra Jadeja for LBW against Finch was turned down by the on-field umprire. Kohli decided to review it and lost. In the next over, Finch was struck on the pad by a Kuldeep Yadav delivery but despite the appeals the umpire wasn’t convinced. Replays showed the ball might have clipped the bail of leg-stump, but Kohli had a very animated discussion with the umpire.

So despite the crushing loss, many Indian cricket fans found solace in making memes of Kohli’s expressions over the decision. Here are some of the memes doing the rounds on social media:

Virat kohli to fans

Like pic.twitter.com/S7tCZ7dRic — 4.0 (@Sidha_bacchha) January 14, 2020

When the traffic police catches you but let go the girl who is riding without a helmet. pic.twitter.com/XjdlNIXBYQ — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 14, 2020

When your friend copies your project and he gets more marks than you do. #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/FJ6Wq0We1C — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 14, 2020

When someone says are vo pata hai tujhe apne class wala kaalu , uski government job lag gayi … You :- pic.twitter.com/7fub95ZEwu — 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) January 14, 2020

Are Mom maine sach may nahi toda glass.. Phele se tuta pada tha.. pic.twitter.com/xusjqfhJ8n — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) January 14, 2020

When Lenskart Store person says, sir ye 10 lakh credit points mein chashma clean karne wala kapda bhi nahi ayega. Me: pic.twitter.com/WMpbR6OgQm — Kachra Peti (@kachra_peti) January 14, 2020

Jab koi left indicator de kar right mudd jaye,

Frustated nibba : pic.twitter.com/co3mBNRlQ3 — Grumpy😎🌈 (@roooossshhiiiii) January 14, 2020

sir aage wala bhi toh bina helmet ke jaa raha hai 🙄 pic.twitter.com/KcsHPIcIi1 — Anshul Mahajan (@2794_anshul) January 14, 2020

Jab party me aap ka non alcoholic friend pura chakna khatam kr de pic.twitter.com/71F3O0RIW4 — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) January 14, 2020

21 din me paisa double. Arey kidhar gaya yahin pe toh tha: pic.twitter.com/PBN1DZmKcA — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) January 14, 2020

#INDvAUS

When you can’t believe RCB batsman (Finch) is playing so well pic.twitter.com/iVIVDqrm5f — SautelaPati (@Shuvam41616226) January 14, 2020

Jab kisi ladki ko propose karne gaye ho

Friend~ pic.twitter.com/fsWS0k3tu4 — Laplace (@illogical_7) January 14, 2020

It was India’s first loss by 10 wickets since Kohli became captain. The Indian captain was also not concerned about his move to bat at No.4 backfiring.

“We’ve had this discussion in the past. Because of the way KL has batted, we have tried to have him bat up in the lineup. We might have to think about this. Every now and then, it’s about putting people up there and testing them,” he said at the post-match presentation.

“People need to relax and not panic. Today was one of the days it didn’t come off,” he said.

The match also saw protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens despite checks to prevent them.

