After Rishabh Pant’s Test ton in Australia, everyone’s cracking babysitting jokes

Many fans credited Rishabh Pant babysitting Tim Paine's children for his first Test century in Australia.

Rishabh Pant’s mature innings of 159 left cricket buffs very impressed. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant on Friday scored his second Test hundred on the second day of the 4th Test against Australia in Sydney and also created a new record. He became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test ton in Australia, and garnered a lot of praise online for his aggressive innings. However, when it came to explaining what was behind the spectacular 159*, everyone agreed that it was babysitting!

After Pant warmed hearts after agreeing to ‘babysit’ Australian skipper Tim Paine’s children last week, cricket buffs all agreed that the session taught him patience, calmness and responsibility. There were plenty of babysitting jokes and asked Paine to keep asking Pant to babysit his kids as it has helped him. For example:

Pant came to the middle when India were cruising at 329/5 in the first session of Day 2 and went on to share an 89-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara. He followed that up with a 200-plus stand with Ravindra Jadeja. While this is his second Test century—the first one was against England—Pant has also overtaken Virat Kohli to become the second highest run-scorer in the Test series.

