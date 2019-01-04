After Rishabh Pant’s Test ton in Australia, everyone’s cracking babysitting jokes

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant on Friday scored his second Test hundred on the second day of the 4th Test against Australia in Sydney and also created a new record. He became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test ton in Australia, and garnered a lot of praise online for his aggressive innings. However, when it came to explaining what was behind the spectacular 159*, everyone agreed that it was babysitting!

After Pant warmed hearts after agreeing to ‘babysit’ Australian skipper Tim Paine’s children last week, cricket buffs all agreed that the session taught him patience, calmness and responsibility. There were plenty of babysitting jokes and asked Paine to keep asking Pant to babysit his kids as it has helped him. For example:

After Rishabh Pant babysat Tim Paine’s babies, he went on to babysit his boys. And they behaved. #AusvInd — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) January 4, 2019

Babysitting is new mantra to success. #AusvInd — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) January 4, 2019

Not just @tdpaine36 ‘s kids, young Rishabh Pant is babysitting entire Australian team with mammoth records! #AUSvIND — अमित श्रीवास्तव Amit Srivastava ॐ 🇮🇳 (@AmiSri) January 4, 2019

From Babysitting to Batting… Rishabh Pant can do it all! 😎👏 ps not to forget his exploits behind the stumps n stump mike. 😉#AusvInd #INDvAUS — Sanskari Bhediya (@pkg_lonewolf) January 4, 2019

If Babysitting can create that much difference in @RishabPant777 (didn’t take risk) then I request @tdpaine36 and Bonnie Paine to ask “Rishabh Pant” if he could do it more often😂#AUSvIND #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/noB5XF1Mw9 — Rohan Thakur (@baelessPurush) January 4, 2019

Babysitting is good for patience… – #RishabhPant — Sourabh Sharma (@sourabhindia) January 4, 2019

I hope Paine keeps calling Rishabh Pant for babysitting job and the lad keeps scoring centuries. 😄 — 🕵️ (@theBlackkSky) January 4, 2019

@RishabPant777 before babysitting 0 50’s in 6 innings, after babysitting heading towards 150 in his first innings.

Something is fishy 😂 @tdpaine36

What did he do while babysitting?? 🤔#AusvInd #IndvAus #AUSvsIND #Pujara #RishabhPant 😂 — Abijith Kishan Kotamarthy (@abijith__kishan) January 4, 2019

Rishabh pant baby sitting Australian bowler at the moment 👶#AUSvIND #AUDvIND pic.twitter.com/fkTIVdlzhy — Sports Freak (@SportsF20689858) January 4, 2019

Paine-Pant conversation Paine : Pant can you do babysitting. Pant : ofcourse but after my 100 because your children’s expecting that ton more from me then you 😁😁#RishabhPant #TimPaine #IndiaVsAus #SydneyTest #bleedblue — यश (@sarcastic_ca) January 4, 2019

Seems like ‘Babysitting’ for Paines have done well for Rishabh Pant’s batting! No impetuous and outrageous strokeplay sofar a rather mature Test fifty! 😎👏#AUSvIND #INDvAUS — Sanskari Bhediya (@pkg_lonewolf) January 4, 2019

Pant babysat Paine’s kids.

Aussies painfully babysitting Pant now. 😂 Advertising In a fast paced world, life goes a full circle in just less than a week. — Karthik Rangarajan (@TheNameIsKR) January 4, 2019

Pant baby sitting the real Canteen XI #AUSvIND — Chaitanya (@chaitanyaanandd) January 4, 2019

Pant came to the middle when India were cruising at 329/5 in the first session of Day 2 and went on to share an 89-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara. He followed that up with a 200-plus stand with Ravindra Jadeja. While this is his second Test century—the first one was against England—Pant has also overtaken Virat Kohli to become the second highest run-scorer in the Test series.