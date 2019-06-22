IND v AFG: As Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul depart early, desi fans are upset online

After winning the big match against arch-rival Pakistan, Team India took on Afghanistan on Saturday. Winning the toss, Virat Kohli opted to bat first hoping to recreate the magic of the last game, however, things got a little shaky as opener Rohit Sharma was sent back after scoring only one run.

Advertising

The match at Southampton was kick-started in a very controlled manner by the Afghan bowlers giving only seven runs in the first four overs. And things turned in their favour as Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Sharma with amazing delivery. The spinner halted the hitman, who has already scored two centuries at the tournament.

Follow Live Updates of the match here

Although there was an appreciation for Mujeeb online, Indian fans were disappointed to see Sharma depart so soon. Next, although skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul tried to make amends and brought up a 50 runs partnership in no time, the second opener too was sent back to the dugout for just 30 runs by Mohammad Nabi. KL Rahul tried a reverse sweep but found Hazratullah Zazai at short third man.

Here’s how fans reacted to the two early wickets online.

Aur bolo 500 runs ka score, bloody idiots… Do wicket ho gaye na ab…? #CWC2019 #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/JLmr2EPHQy — Shabnam (@ShabnamMenon) June 22, 2019

Indian fans to KL Rahul aur Rohit Sharma : #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/8LrOFqr03l — Manish Waghela (@manishnwaghela) June 22, 2019

Rohit sharma to Rahul : Bhaii aaj to 200 ki partnership krenge

Afghanistan spinners be like :#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/WhQp3v9GEy — Akshay katakwar (@KatakwarAkshay) June 22, 2019

#INDvAFG ind team lost 2 wictek Afghani nibbas:👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/DBzP9tUXQf — Ahad Khandani (@kyokusangi12345) June 22, 2019

India won the toss and elected to bat first.

Rohit Sharma:#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/dVnMWiAqXZ — Yubraj🤧 (@KaNaukar) June 22, 2019

Pic-1

Rohit sharma against strong team Advertising Pic-2

Rohit sharma against weak team.😂😂😂😂#INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/9v16aB6bik — SANJAY SAHNI (@Sanjay3sahni) June 22, 2019