IND v AFG: As Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul depart early, desi fans are upset online

After winning the big match against arch-rival Pakistan, Team India took on Afghanistan on Saturday. Winning the toss, Virat Kohli opted to bat first hoping to recreate the magic of the last game, however, things got a little shaky as opener Rohit Sharma was sent back after scoring only one run.
The match at Southampton was kick-started in a very controlled manner by the Afghan bowlers giving only seven runs in the first four overs. And things turned in their favour as Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Sharma with amazing delivery. The spinner halted the hitman, who has already scored two centuries at the tournament.
Although there was an appreciation for Mujeeb online, Indian fans were disappointed to see Sharma depart so soon. Next, although skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul tried to make amends and brought up a 50 runs partnership in no time, the second opener too was sent back to the dugout for just 30 runs by Mohammad Nabi. KL Rahul tried a reverse sweep but found Hazratullah Zazai at short third man.
Here’s how fans reacted to the two early wickets online.
Aur bolo 500 runs ka score, bloody idiots… Do wicket ho gaye na ab…? #CWC2019 #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/JLmr2EPHQy
— Shabnam (@ShabnamMenon) June 22, 2019
Indian fans to KL Rahul aur Rohit Sharma : #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/8LrOFqr03l
— Manish Waghela (@manishnwaghela) June 22, 2019
Indian batsmen losing wickets to Afghan spinners!! #INDvAFG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Olx8FViVnT
— 𝘈ʟᴛᴇЯ Ǝɢ๏ 2.0 (@_heisenbong_) June 22, 2019
Rohit sharma to Rahul : Bhaii aaj to 200 ki partnership krenge
Afghanistan spinners be like :#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/WhQp3v9GEy
— Akshay katakwar (@KatakwarAkshay) June 22, 2019
Rohit Sharma Today…#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/E4z83AIhqL
— OM Rajpurohit (@omrajguru) June 22, 2019
#INDvAFG ind team lost 2 wictek
Afghani nibbas:👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/DBzP9tUXQf
— Ahad Khandani (@kyokusangi12345) June 22, 2019
#CWC19 #INDvAFG
Rohit Sharma against every other team and today against Afghanistan… pic.twitter.com/yqG9mAdOKB
— TheDarkCat (@Andher_Billa) June 22, 2019
India won the toss and elected to bat first.
Rohit Sharma:#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/dVnMWiAqXZ
— Yubraj🤧 (@KaNaukar) June 22, 2019
Pic-1
Rohit sharma against strong team
Pic-2
Rohit sharma against weak team.😂😂😂😂#INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/9v16aB6bik
— SANJAY SAHNI (@Sanjay3sahni) June 22, 2019
#INDvAFG Rohit sharma fans : aaj ek aur 200 aane wala hai aaj to 300 marega sharmaji ka ladka ! pic.twitter.com/LtrYJ8Dj8S
— Shariph (@Shariph19) June 22, 2019
Everyone’s reaction when Rohit got out on 1.#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/l5gEq2gvtd
— Abhi (@DarkKnightEcho) June 22, 2019
#Kohli after seeing #Rohit out for 1 pic.twitter.com/p2czmhkekF
— AEW👊 (@aew_wrestling) June 22, 2019
#INDvAFG
Everyone ! After Rohit sharma gets out ! pic.twitter.com/h6A59jNheK
— Shariph (@Shariph19) June 22, 2019
India after Rohit’s wicket 😂 #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/SRi8NaewFf
— Syed Ali Hassan (@SyedAli37078625) June 22, 2019
#INDvAFG #INDvsAFG #AFGvsIND #AFGvIND #RohitSharma
Pic 1) Rohit Sharma against stronger team
Pic 2) Rohit sharma against weak team pic.twitter.com/PVx0OeBvqK
— HaarCB Academy 💿 (@HaarCBAcademy_) June 22, 2019
Trying to find hidden talent of KL Rahul.#INDvAFG #IndiavsAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/WeoF2rS8qw
— Lord Duffer-In (@British_Viceroy) June 22, 2019
Meanwhile #TeamIndia After Rohit got out so early pic.twitter.com/mrnQZ4kjkg
— नादान परिंदे🇮🇳 (@Gauri_doonite) June 22, 2019
Rohit Sharma’s wicket got me like.. #INDvAFG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/k9yDGJH1GQ
— Aditya Raghav (@RedKnight1703) June 22, 2019
When commentators start blabbering and India loses wicket.
Fans: pic.twitter.com/PntOx3IXLd
— Pulkit (@voxxpopli) June 22, 2019