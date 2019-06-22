Toggle Menu
IND v AFG: As Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul depart early, desi fans are upset online

IND v AFG: As Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul depart early, desi fans are upset online

Although there was an appreciation for Mujeeb online, Indian fans were disappointed to see Sharma depart so soon. Next, although skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul tried to make amends and brought up a 50 runs partnership in no time, the second opener too was sent back to the dugout by Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi.

Team India lost two early wickets leaving fans disappointed online.

After winning the big match against arch-rival Pakistan, Team India took on Afghanistan on Saturday. Winning the toss, Virat Kohli opted to bat first hoping to recreate the magic of the last game, however, things got a little shaky as opener Rohit Sharma was sent back after scoring only one run.

The match at Southampton was kick-started in a very controlled manner by the Afghan bowlers giving only seven runs in the first four overs. And things turned in their favour as Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Sharma with amazing delivery. The spinner halted the hitman, who has already scored two centuries at the tournament.

Follow Live Updates of the match here

Here’s how fans reacted to the two early wickets online.

