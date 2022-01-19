‘Incarnation of Lord Shiva’: People flock to worship calf born with 3 eyes, matted tail

Hemant Chandel of Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh has seen the number of visitors to his house swelling over the last few days. People have been flocking after a female calf was born with three eyes and four nostrils to a jersey cow belonging to Chandel.The unusual anatomy of the newborn calf, born on January 13, has prompted people to consider it as an incarnation of Lord Shiva, who is said to have “trinetra” or three eyes.

“The calf has an additional eye in the middle of her forehead and also four holes in the nostril. Its tail looks like a ‘jata’ (heap of matted hair) and its tongue is also longer than normal calves,” Chandel was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Chhattisgarh| Three-eyed cow born in Rajnandgaon district worshipped as reincarnation of god Shiva “We were surprised. Its nose has four holes instead of two & has 3 eyes. Medical screening has been done. She is healthy. Villagers are worshipping the calf,” said Neeraj (16.01) pic.twitter.com/NrG2b8LNXt — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Since the calf’s birth, people have been visiting farmer Chandel’s house with coconuts and flower offerings. However, veterinary experts believe that such instances should not be seen as miracles and instead be treated as medical anomalies. They added the calf’s health can soon deteriorate, as is the case with most animals who are born with such deformations.

Dr Tarun Ramteke of the Livestock Department told news agency ANI, “It is because of hormonal disorder. In such cases, the animal does not survive for a long time. Some live for two years, or six months while some last only for 10-15 days.”

NI also reported that the calf has been found to be healthy after a medical screening. Ever since the pictures of the calf were shared online, people have been fascinated by the strange birth.

Meanwhile the owner of the calf….. pic.twitter.com/D2i9BoTCvb — Vian… (@Dazlafakri) January 17, 2022

It needs medical care and blessings for good health n long life. Not worshipping!! — Lalith Nikhil (@lalith_nikhil) January 17, 2022

I hope they are aware of something called embryological / development defects!? https://t.co/brep4Bs2hh — Dr.Saanjh 🩺👩🏻‍⚕️ (@Saanjhshona) January 17, 2022

There goes the blind bhakti of our people, it’s just a anamoly of genes and we start worshipping.😅 — Rahul Nagesh (@RahulNagesh91) January 17, 2022

It needs medical care and blessings for good health n long life. Not worshipping!! — Lalith Nikhil (@lalith_nikhil) January 17, 2022

Some are insisting that instead of promoting superstition, farmers and those who work in the animal husbandry sector should be informed about medical complications associated with such births so that the animal is taken care of. Echoing this sentiment a person has commented, “It needs medical care and blessings for good health and long life. Not worshipping”.