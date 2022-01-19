In viral video, thief shows how he breaks into house through barred window

People rarely get to witness how a burglary was committed in their homes but in a video being widely shared online, one gets to witness the ingenious ways of a thief.

In the video, posted on Twitter by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rupin Sharma, the thief can be seen showing police officials how he entered a house through its barred windows. The one minute video shows a uniformed officer removing the handcuffs from the thief as he goes on to display his technique.

The person alleged to be the thief fits his body diagonally through a square portion of the window. At first, no one could have guessed that a full-bodied adult can pass through it but the man passes through the window as if his body was made of sponge. What makes his demonstration even more impressive is that he manages to enter the house in less than a minute and without making any noise.

Netizens have been in awe of the thief’s skills. One person commented on the video, “He should be in the gymnasium!”. “I see this in a different context. I really want to be this slim. #zerofigure,” remarked another.

Earlier this month, the Assam Police tweeted about arresting a hungry burglar who allegedly took time off during a break-in to make khichdi for himself. In November last year, a video of a thief went viral after footage of him seeking god’s blessing before stealing the temple’s donation box was shared online.