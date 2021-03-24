‘In search of gold, lost the diamond’: This latest viral meme has left netizens ROFL-ing

The meme soon triggered a trend on the microblogging website, with netizens sharing several things that were lost over a period of time.

Whether it is a movie trailer, cricket match or any special occasion, social media is often flooded with memes to make the most of it. The same goes for trends too and the latest ones doing rounds online has surely left many feeling nostalgic yet amused.

Shared using a format that reads, “In search of gold… we lost the diamond,” the newest meme is filled with desi netizens reminiscing the good old days and comparing them with what is going on today. While it is not clear how the meme format began, a Twitter user @FeelHapi shared a thread posting all the “diamonds” people lost while looking for “gold”.

In search of we are losing

Gold the diamond pic.twitter.com/iRrMIN7Ns4 — Feel Hapi official (@FeelHapi) March 22, 2021

The meme soon triggered a trend on the microblogging website, with netizens sharing several things they lost out over a period of time. However, some also added a hilarious twist to the meme.

Here, take a look at some of the many memes shared online:

In search of we lost

Gold. Diamonds. pic.twitter.com/dQ0sQh8CI0 — Ambika 🇮🇳 (@ambika_Mam) March 23, 2021

In search of We lost the

Gold Diamond pic.twitter.com/uYwYKjFVu5 — ✿ श्री ✿ (@DeepaShreeAB) March 22, 2021

In search of We lost gold a daimond. pic.twitter.com/Q2dFXOfke9 — Hemanth (@whiskeysodaa) March 22, 2021

In search Of Gold We got Platinum pic.twitter.com/RUSeEfkbqk — RohitVerma (@AAMIRCRAZE) March 23, 2021

In search of gold anjali lost a diamond pic.twitter.com/EEcZvl10qF — Hud Hud Dabangg (@HudHuddDabangg) March 22, 2021

In search of gold We lost a diamond pic.twitter.com/H54Dn3AXDP — Naai sekar (@snehaplsstop) March 22, 2021

*Thread* In search of we are losing

