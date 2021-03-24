scorecardresearch
‘In search of gold, lost the diamond’: This latest viral meme has left netizens ROFL-ing

Shared using a format that reads, “In search of gold… we lost the diamond," the newest meme is filled with desi netizens reminiscing the good old days and comparing them with what is going on today.

In search of gold meme, memes, twitter memes, trending memes, twitter reactions, funny memes, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe meme soon triggered a trend on the microblogging website, with netizens sharing several things that were lost over a period of time.

Whether it is a movie trailer, cricket match or any special occasion, social media is often flooded with memes to make the most of it. The same goes for trends too and the latest ones doing rounds online has surely left many feeling nostalgic yet amused.

Shared using a format that reads, “In search of gold… we lost the diamond,” the newest meme is filled with desi netizens reminiscing the good old days and comparing them with what is going on today. While it is not clear how the meme format began, a Twitter user @FeelHapi shared a thread posting all the “diamonds” people lost while looking for “gold”.

The meme soon triggered a trend on the microblogging website, with netizens sharing several things they lost out over a period of time. However, some also added a hilarious twist to the meme.

Here, take a look at some of the many memes shared online:

