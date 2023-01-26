scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
In Ranchi, Hardik Pandya recreates ‘Sholay’ moment with M S Dhoni. See pictures

Team India is currently in Ranchi, where they are scheduled to play the first T20 match against New Zealand.

Hardik Pandya recreates 'Sholay' moment with M S DhoniHardik Pandya met MS Dhoni and the duo recreated a photo using Sholay’s reference.

Sholay (1975) is one of the most iconic Bollywood films ever. The friendship between Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra as they ride a bike with a sidecar singing “Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todege” has been remembered for ages. India cricketer Hardik Pandya also took a leaf out of the iconic film as he posed for a photo with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The Indian men’s team is currently in Ranchi where India is scheduled to play their first T20 match against New Zealand. Pandya, who is going to captain the side, met Dhoni and the duo recreated a photo using Sholay’s reference. Pandya is seen posing on the rider seat of the motorbike while Dhoni is seated in the sidecar. “Sholay 2 coming soon,” Pandya captioned the pic.

See the post below:

Posted Thursday, the photo has amassed more than 1.40 lakh likes.

“Brothers for life,” commented a user. “Hardik be humble like Dhoni is if possible, MS Dhoni is a not just a player, he is a role model, a natural leader,” said another.

India are set to play a three-match T20 series against New Zealand starting Friday. Rohit Sharma earlier led India to a 3-0 win over New Zealand in the ODI series. Sharma scored his first century in over three years in the third match in Indore.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 17:27 IST
