In nod to ’56 inch chest’ comment, Delhi restaurant to serve thali with 56 items on PM Modi’s birthday

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday, a restaurant in Delhi has come up with a unique way to pay tribute to the Prime Minister — by serving an elaborate thali with 56 items, a nod to the famous “56 inch Modiji” remark.

According to Sumit Kalra, the owner of Delhi-based ARDOR 2.1, customers will be able to choose between vegetarian and non vegetarian dishes when ordering the jumbo thali.

“Modiji is our nation’s Prime Minister and his chest is also 56-inches wide. The thali is an old concept, but we wanted to give him a special birthday gift,” Kalra told news agency ANI.

Customers can choose between vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. The restaurant based in Connaught Place has also announced a reward of 8.5 lakh rupees for any two couples who finish the thali in 40 minutes.

“I thought of many gifts and what might appeal to him. We cannot invite him and even if we invite him, he may not be able to come due to security concerns. So, this is for all his fans — let them all come and eat the thali,” he adds.

One “lucky” couple, who visit the restaurant between September 17 and October 2, will also be gifted an all expenses paid trip to Kedarnath, he said.

BJP has come up with strict instructions this year on Modi’s birthday to avoid cake-cutting and other such rituals. The saffron party will be organising ‘sewa pakhwada (service fortnight)’ from September 17 to October 2. Programs such as blood donation camps, seminars, tree plantations, etc., will be held during those days.

Notably, during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur in 2014, Modi was quoted as saying that a “56 inch chest” was needed to turn Uttar Pradesh into Gujarat.