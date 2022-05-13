In latest edition of bizarre food experiment, mango Maggi

Eating the same food regularly may make people lose interest. Hence, often people come up with creative takes to spice it up. However, in order to reinvent people’s favourite Maggi, a street vendor decided to come up with a fruity fix — by adding mangoes!

Yes, while adding vegetables and other add-ons like egg, chicken or cheese are favoured combinations when it comes to the instant noodles, it has often seen experiments with something sweet before. From unusual cotton candy Maggi to obnoxious Maggi laddu and kheer, desi people on the internet have seen it all. However, it’s the first time fruit was seen being added to it.

In a video shared on Instagram by The Great Indian Foodie, a woman is seen making Maggi on a big tawa (skillet), frying the masala in ghee and adding some water before putting the instant noodles in. However, taking inspiration from the previously viral Fanta Maggi, she is seen adding Mango juice to the pan. But what happens next really left all terrified online.

As she served the cooked noodles on a steel plate, she is suddenly seen peeling a ripe mango. Then cutting the summer fruit into small cubes, she tops the Maggi with mangoes and serves it with juice on the side.

“Summers agyi hai ab mango bhi favourite hai and maggi bhii. Kyu na dono sath me hojaye? (Now summer is here, and mango is favourite so is Maggi. So why not try them together?)” the popular food vloggers wrote online.

The video left a bad taste in mouth for many online, who asked if this was just a one-time dish for the vlog. Others asked for location so “they can offer counselling” to the creative minds behind this rare dish.