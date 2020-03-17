A Kerala startup has robots that can dispense sanitiser, advice about the coronavirus

The company hopes to put these robots in public spaces to help social distancing. (Source: ANI/ Twitter) The company hopes to put these robots in public spaces to help social distancing. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

One startup in Kerala is using robots to welcome people with face masks, sanitisers and information on how to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and a video of it is being shared widely on social media.

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, shared a news video of the robots on Twitter in which a couple of androids are seen interacting with visitors.

In the video, an android is seen airing an informational clip from the World Health Organisation on how to prevent the spread of the virus from a screen in its chest. Both robots are seen carrying trays with essentials for people that includes face masks and hand sanitiser. The robots, which respond to queries, also answer a query from a person.

The robots were developed by a firm named Asimov Robotics, under the Kerala Startup Mission, an initiative by the state government to foster startups. The robots are being deployed presently in a Kochi office complex to raise awareness about the spread of the coronavirus.

“Robots are crowd pullers, so we can spread our message effectively. They are distributing hand sanitisers, masks and sharing info about the pandemic,” said Jayakrishnan T, the founder and CEO of the company.

Last year, the Kerala Police became the first law enforcement agency in India to induct a robocop to welcome people.

Kerala saw the first confirmed case of the virus in India, an individual who has since been cured. To meet the demand for masks in the state, the state government recently directed prisons in the state to manufacture face masks, a move that was praised. (Live updates about the spread of the virus)

