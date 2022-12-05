scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

In hurry to catch flight, man forgets to pay cabbie; driver’s response wins hearts

Parminder Singh, ex-MD at Google, shared his experience on Twitter, prompting netizens to share their own stories.

In hurry to catch flight, man forgets to pay cab driver, Parminder Singh, ec-MD Google, Twitter, viral, trending, Indian ExpressParminder Singh, ex-MD at Google, shared his experience on Twitter.
In the rush to board a flight, one often tends to forget some things. Occasionally, people leave behind their luggage or other possessions in a cab. However, a man on Twitter recently shared an incident in which he forgot to pay the cab fare to a driver who dropped him at the airport. The driver’s response, however, left him pleasantly surprised.

Parminder Singh, a former MD at Google, shared how a soft-spoken cab driver dropped him at Delhi airport. He said his group walked off in a hurry without paying. When they realised their mistake, they called the driver desperately and the man’s reply won their hearts. The driver, who knew they did not live there, said, “Koi baat nahi, phir kabhi aa jayenge (Don’t worry. You can pay me next time when you come).”

Singh said the driver even refused to disclose the amount that was due. They eventually paid him and “learnt decency exists”, he shared.

Since being shared on December 3, the tweet has received more than 900 likes. Netizens appreciated the cab driver and shared similar experiences. “This is great. It happened once with me in mumbai we walked out engaged in talk forgetting it’s mumbai not police car in Punjab. For cab drivers soft skills I returned paid him 10% extra.I still feel how soft skill influence. Most cab drivers are v good,” commented a user.

“We often hear about the good & bad experiences of travelers while visiting India. And your positive experience gets me thinking about how the smallest act of kindness can shatter the stereotypes & biases we have built only in mind,” shared another.

“I also experience that many cab drivers are very very good in nature and very polite… we must have an option to book the same driver again and again. it will encourage other drivers to well behave,” a third person said.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 03:51:32 pm
