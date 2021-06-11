Desi tweeple are spreading smiles online sharing images of their dogs in bindi

The adorable photo of the pooch inspired many others to share photos of their pets.

There’s no doubt that netizens love content featuring babies and pets to brighten their day. Now, desi Twitter users have kickstarted a new trend on the platform, sharing adorable photos of their dogs wearing bindis.

As photos and videos of dogs, especially their antics, rarely fail to cheer people up, #BindiTwitter evolved this time to accommodate ‘man’s best friend’.

It all started when a tweet by a Twitter user, @senpai_piyu, featuring his Labrador pup wearing a red bindi on its forehead, went viral on the microblogging site. Captioning it “in case you were having a bad dayy <3”, he inspired many others to follow suit.

Here, take a look:

in case you were having a bad dayy <3 pic.twitter.com/Bs0qtXn5Qh — BH (@senpai_piyu) June 7, 2021

The tweet has amassed more than a thousand likes and retweets and prompted others to join the challenge with their pets. Take a look at some of popular entries of them here, adorned with red, black, and brown bindis:

in case you were having a bad dayy <3 https://t.co/utvHZpcryc pic.twitter.com/WOhWQgEEU1 — CIGGY 🥺 (@caustic_kanya) June 8, 2021

As the trend went viral, a few users commented that it was a common practice across desi households. They said this was just one of the many times Indians have tried to include their four-legged friends in traditional rituals.

My daddi use to apply kum-kum to my dog after every pooja. After he feel down with few plants from the first floor. He had fractured his three legs. She used to change his bandage every 3 days 😪 — Queer Eye🎨 (@Amigos_Guitar) June 8, 2021

Others were just there to appreciate the charm of the canines.

So adorable 🙏🌹🙏🌹🙏 — Kumar (@Kumar46134225) June 8, 2021