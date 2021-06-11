scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Desi tweeple are spreading smiles online sharing images of their dogs in bindi

A photo of a puppy wearing a bindi shared by a Twitter user went viral, and inspired many others to share the same.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 11, 2021 12:05:56 am
dog bindi twitter, dog bindi, dog twitter, dog bindi trend, puppy bindi, dog photos, puppy photos, animal photos, trending news, Indian Express newsThe adorable photo of the pooch inspired many others to share photos of their pets.

There’s no doubt that netizens love content featuring babies and pets to brighten their day. Now, desi Twitter users have kickstarted a new trend on the platform, sharing adorable photos of their dogs wearing bindis.

As photos and videos of dogs, especially their antics, rarely fail to cheer people up, #BindiTwitter evolved this time to accommodate ‘man’s best friend’.

It all started when a tweet by a Twitter user, @senpai_piyu, featuring his Labrador pup wearing a red bindi on its forehead, went viral on the microblogging site. Captioning it “in case you were having a bad dayy <3”, he inspired many others to follow suit.

Here, take a look:

The tweet has amassed more than a thousand likes and retweets and prompted others to join the challenge with their pets. Take a look at some of popular entries of them here, adorned with red, black, and brown bindis:

As the trend went viral, a few users commented that it was a common practice across desi households. They said this was just one of the many times Indians have tried to include their four-legged friends in traditional rituals.

Others were just there to appreciate the charm of the canines.

