In a first, gay couple says ‘I Do’ in Telangana

In a first, Telangana saw a rainbow wedding on Saturday, where a gay couple exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony supported by friends and family. Now, photos of the newlyweds are going viral, giving many from LGBTQ community #CoupleGoals and hopes to host similar events in the country.

While India struck down a colonial-era law that criminalised gay sex in 2018, same-sex marriages are yet to be recognised in the country. Even though they cannot register their marriage under the law, Abhay Dange and Supriya Chakraborty got married in a ceremony officiated by Sophia David, a friend from Hyderabad who is also from the LGBTQ community.

Hosted on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the event was attended by close friends, family and members of the LGBTQ community. The duo decided to officially exchange rings with a ‘promising ceremony’ for acceptance, more than validation. “It all still feels really dreamy. To be able to call Abhay my spouse feels so beautiful. To have your loved ones accept, love and bless you is a blessing and we’re grateful for this, for this day and each day of our lives,” Chakraborty was quoted by Official Humans of Hyderabad.

The couple, who has been in a relationship for over eight years, had a blast, combining some fun rituals and wedding activities from both their Punjabi and Bengali backgrounds. While the pair was seen applying mehendi on their palms for sangeet, the couple also wore topor, a traditional headgear worn by Bengali grooms on wedding day.

For the main event, the dapper duo opted for white tuxes with bow ties and exchanged rings in a lavish marquee, cheered upon by family and friends.

“We hope to live in a world with no closets,” the couple told local media, hoping same-sex marriages are normalised in the country.

Earlier in October, the couple got a wider attention online when they had announced their decision to have wedding celebrations, with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing the news on Twitter, congratulating the couple.