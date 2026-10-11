CJP protest: Imran Khan recreates ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ moment in police van after being detained

Imran Khan relived a memorable moment from his 2008 debut film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, after being detained by Mumbai Police during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The actor’s cousin Zayn Marie turned the tense situation into a lighthearted moment by sharing a video of the actor inside a police van, referencing a hilarious scene from the cult romantic comedy.

In the video shared by Marie, Khan is seen inside the police van as the two revisit a memorable part of Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, directed by Abbas Tyrewala. In the 2008 film, Khan played Jai Rathore, a peace-loving young man from a warrior family in Rajasthan.