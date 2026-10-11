CJP protest: Imran Khan recreates ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ moment in police van after being detained

Imran Khan relived a memorable moment from his 2008 debut film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, after being detained by Mumbai Police during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The actor’s cousin Zayn Marie turned the tense situation into a lighthearted moment by sharing a video of the actor inside a police van, referencing a hilarious scene from the cult romantic comedy.
In the video shared by Marie, Khan is seen inside the police van as the two revisit a memorable part of Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, directed by Abbas Tyrewala. In the 2008 film, Khan played Jai Rathore, a peace-loving young man from a warrior family in Rajasthan.
His character must fulfil three conditions: ride a horse, go to jail, and beat someone up to prove himself worthy of the title of a true “Ranjore ka Rathore”.
Drawing a parallel with the film’s storyline, Marie asked Khan whether he had ever ridden a horse, gone to jail or beaten someone up. He responded with a chuckle, revealing that he had ridden a horse but had never assaulted anyone in real life.
“Ho sakta hai,” Khan said in the video.
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The video has since gone viral, drawing a wave of reactions. “So proud of the few artists in Bollywood that have the guts to speak up for the country,” a user wrote. “He risked his privilege to stand with common citizens for the country. That’s not just star power—that’s pure integrity,” another user commented.
“Bro hats off. Our chocolate boy is our hero,” a third user reacted.
Khan, along with his girlfriend Lekha Washington and cousin, was among more than 400 protesters detained in Mumbai during demonstrations organised in support of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest against the Chief Election Commissioner. The detentions took place at August Kranti Maidan and other locations across the city as police moved to prevent unauthorised gatherings.