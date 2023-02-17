‘This got me tearing up’: Impromptu photoshoot with elderly couple wins hearts online

A photographer in Punjab who was strolling through the streets to click photographs stumbled upon an elderly couple who was having tea together. Impressed by Sutej Singh Pannu’s printed photograph, the lovely couple asked him to capture their shots and a heartwarming video featuring their shoot is doing the rounds on the internet.

Holding the camera in his hand, the photographer asks the couple for permission to take their photographs. As he compliments them saying they look lovely, the couple giggles. Extending a warm welcome, the man asks the photographer if he wants tea, an offer he politely declines. They sit on the cot, relish their tea and the shutterbug takes his shots.

After he prints the picture, the woman is seen rushing to see the photograph and carefully holds it with her dupatta so as not to damage it. The elderly man asks him if he can capture another photograph for them while they stand. Seizing the opportunity, the photographer takes them to another location. He asks the woman to adjust her dupatta and the man to curl his moustache. The couple follows his suggestions and gets some amazing photographs. Delighted by the young man’s photographs, the woman graces him with blessings.

Pannu wrote about spirituality in the Instagram post. “The space of wholeness is not outside but present very much within you. As the light of awareness starts making its way back to the source, the divine light within starts shining outwardly. Inward healing leads to healing of existence on the outside…” he wrote.

The clip has melted hearts online. A user remarked about the beauty of slow life visualised in the clip, saying, “This got me tearing up… there is something about the slow life that is so well picturised in this. Seriously bahut Soni… Bravo!!”

Another user wrote, “The way she took the photograph in her hands…thats because she didn’t want to ruin it with her fingerprints.”

A third user wrote, “It costs you nothing to be kind. Thankyou.”