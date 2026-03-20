‘Gas gone, heat rod on’: Man’s ‘risky’ kitchen hack amid LPG shortage goes viral, draws mixed reactions

A techie recently found an unusual way to get his meal ready after running out of cooking gas – by using an immersion rod instead of a stove. The inventive workaround, captured in a video shared on Instagram by Himank Vasudeva, quickly grabbed attention online, leaving viewers both amused and alarmed.

The clip shows a steel pot placed on a kitchen counter, filled with a bubbling yellow curry. Chunks of vegetables float in the gravy as it simmers – but there is no flame beneath the vessel. Instead, a metal immersion rod is inserted directly into the liquid, with its heating coils partly submerged.

As the rod warms up, the curry begins to boil more vigorously around it. Rapid bubbles form near the coils, creating an intense boil at the centre, while the rest of the pot moves in softer ripples. A caption over the video sums up the situation simply: “Gas gone, Heat rod on.”

The video surfaced at a time when several regions across India have been reporting shortages of LPG cylinders. These disruptions, reportedly linked to supply concerns amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia, have delayed deliveries for households and forced some small eateries to pause operations temporarily.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himank Vasudeva (@vasudevahimank)

Against this backdrop, such improvisations, though risky, seemed to reflect the everyday struggles many people are currently facing.

The clip soon went viral, crossing 22 million views, with social media users flooding the comments section with mixed reactions ranging from jokes to safety warnings. Quick-commerce platform Zepto wrote, “100% brain unlocked.” Another viewer joked, “Is gravy ko khana hai ya isse nahana hai (Is this gravy meant to be eaten or bathed in?)”

However, not everyone found the idea entertaining. One user cautioned, “Please don’t encourage this type of videos, it is very dangerous as the immersion rod is not dipped fully up to the minimum level mark mentioned on it. If people do this type of game, loss of life may happen due to explosion or electric current.”

Story continues below this ad

A third commenter also warned, “Don’t eat food cooked in this style, this heater leaves residue after using for a while. So think before you act and always cook food on gas or with our primary indian style by burning wood.”