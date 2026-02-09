IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar created a significant buzz among cinema aficionados and managed to dominate social media trends with its second part releasing on March 19. Amid the ongoing hullabaloo, IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities, featuring actors and filmmakers whose recent releases and upcoming projects are creating excitement among viewers.
The latest edition of IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list features the cast and crew of Dhurandhar, with Sara Arjun securing the top place following the film’s release on Netflix. Arjun is followed by her Dhurandhar co-star Ranveer Singh, who ranks second on the list.
The film continues to make a strong impact, with director Aditya Dhar placing sixth and actor Akshaye Khanna securing the seventh position, reflecting the project’s growing buzz among audiences.
Others on the list are Zoya Afroz and Samara Tijori, who have also drawn attention for their recent OTT releases. Afroz ranks fourth for Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, while Tijori holds the fifth spot for Daldal. Veteran actor Sunny Deol is also features in the fifth position this week, driven by anticipation around Border 2. Meanwhile, Mallika Prasad takes the ninth spot for her performance in Mardaani 3.
Fans reacted to the list, with one commenting, “So happy to see Sunny Deol at the top of the list.” Another user expressed, “Dhurandhar for ever.”
The Popular Indian Celebrities feature tracks weekly trends among Indian actors, filmmakers, and entertainers. The rankings are based on page views and engagement from more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.
