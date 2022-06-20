scorecardresearch
IMD issues orange alert, #MumbaiRains trends on social media

Mumbai saw heavy rains in the wee hours of Sunday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 6:51:35 pm
Mumbai rains, Mumbai rains 2022, Mumbai rains memes, Mumbai rains tweets, Mumbai rains orange alert, Indian ExpressThe orange alert is issued when a region is expected to experience heavy-to-very heavy rainfall consecutively for three days.

After a relatively slow start to the monsoon, Mumbai saw heavy rains on Sunday night and Monday morning.

As reported by The Weather Channel, “Since the beginning of the monsoon period on June 1, the inactive phase of monsoon has led to Maharashtra recording just 40.3 mm rainfall so far this month — a 57% ‘deficit’ compared to its long-term average for the period between June 1 and 18, which stands at 93.4 mm.”

ALSO READ |Did it rain or not? Delhites confused as #DelhiRains trends on Twitter

On Monday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. The orange alert is issued when a region is expected to experience heavy-to-very heavy rainfall consecutively for three days.

Several Mumbaikars welcomed the heavy showers by posting pictures of the rains online and by sharing memes.

Earlier on Sunday, the IMD had advised Mumbai residents to take precautions for the impending heavy rains. In a media statement, an IMD official said, “The city may get around 130 mm of rainfall over the next two or three days, which is not alarming by Mumbai standards, but it could cause waterlogging.”

While the pleasant change in the weather provided by rains has been welcomed by one and all, Mumbai rains are also known to cause waterlogging and traffic snarls.

