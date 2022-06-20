IMD issues orange alert, #MumbaiRains trends on social media

After a relatively slow start to the monsoon, Mumbai saw heavy rains on Sunday night and Monday morning.

As reported by The Weather Channel, “Since the beginning of the monsoon period on June 1, the inactive phase of monsoon has led to Maharashtra recording just 40.3 mm rainfall so far this month — a 57% ‘deficit’ compared to its long-term average for the period between June 1 and 18, which stands at 93.4 mm.”

On Monday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. The orange alert is issued when a region is expected to experience heavy-to-very heavy rainfall consecutively for three days.

Several Mumbaikars welcomed the heavy showers by posting pictures of the rains online and by sharing memes.

#MumbaiRains is like arranged marriage, everyone celebrating on the 1st day, and then… — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 20, 2022

#MumbaiRains from my window watching the rains is a sheer joy and happiness for me pic.twitter.com/u5EczIDjoJ — rajennair (@rajennair) June 20, 2022

Rains in Bombay pic.twitter.com/lBp2RvuygP — Ranjit Kumar (@RanjitOne) June 20, 2022

Mumbaikar anixously waiting for monsoon to arrive. Mumbaikar after few hour of incessant rain. Thanks BMC for their impeccable and impressive works of flooding mumbai in record time as always.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/P8e4QnN62l — Patrik (@Patrik26505229) June 20, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, the IMD had advised Mumbai residents to take precautions for the impending heavy rains. In a media statement, an IMD official said, “The city may get around 130 mm of rainfall over the next two or three days, which is not alarming by Mumbai standards, but it could cause waterlogging.”

While the pleasant change in the weather provided by rains has been welcomed by one and all, Mumbai rains are also known to cause waterlogging and traffic snarls.