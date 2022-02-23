scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
‘Imagine Ashneer Grover as….’: Memes take over Twitter once again as netizens dub him ‘life coach’

Trying to imagine how Ashneer Grover would react in any given situation or what would he say if he is in a different profession, like a teacher or a coach, Twitter has been inundated with jokes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 23, 2022 11:41:24 am
'Bhai kya kar raha hai tu', a comment by Ashneer Grover from the Shark Tank India show has become fodder for memes.

Ashneer Grover’s comment “yeh sab doglapan hai (all this is hypocrisy)” from Shark Tank India is one of the most popular memes this year. And even though the show has ended, Grover has continued to dominate social media platforms with more catchphrases. Now, desi audiences are imagining him giving advice in different roles.

As the row of financial fraud at BharatPe continues, meme creators joined in the fun with a renewed gusto. Trying to imagine how Grover would react in any given situation or what would he say if he is in a different profession, like a teacher or a coach, Twitter has been inundated with jokes.

ALSO READ |Their pitches might miss the mark, but these Shark Tank India memes are a hit on social media

With funny anecdotes and using many other one-liners Grover used in the reality show to turn down pitches by budding entrepreneurs to seek investments, desi Twitterati is having fun, and at times poking fun at the man as well.

“Ashneer Grover as a lockscreen wallpaper should help me reduce my phone addiction [sic],” one quipped online. Another added: “All of us need a friend like Ashneer Grover for reality checks.”

Check out some of the funniest tweets trending on Twitter here:

The resurgence of memes featuring him comes as the BharatPe co-founder, who along with his spouse is under the scanner for alleged financial fraud, filed a plea in Singapore. Grover will likely seek indemnity from any future liabilities while selling his stake back to the company.

All anomalies allegedly involve Grover’s wife and the company’s head of controls, Madhuri Jain Grover. The initial findings of Alvarez & Marsal’s independent audit came just weeks after the controversy involving Grover and his wife erupted in the wake of a leaked audio clip, where the BharatPe co-founder was allegedly heard hurling abuses at a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee for presumably not being able to secure shares of e-commerce company Nykaa during its IPO.

