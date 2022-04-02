scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 02, 2022
Gautam Gambhir’s roaring celebration takes centrestage as Lucknow defeats Chennai in IPL match

Gambhir, who returned to the IPL as a mentor for debutant Lucknow, couldn't control his joy after they won the match against the veterans by 6 wickets.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 2, 2022 12:46:13 pm
ipl 2022, lsg csk, gautam gambhir, gautam gambhir excited meme, gautam gambhir lsg csk memes, cricket memes, sports news, indian expressThe LSG mentor's over-the-top has started a meme-fest online.

Gautam Gambhir’s celebration after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thriller took the centrestage as memes featuring the parliamentarian continued to dominate Twitter.

Gambhir, who returned to the IPL as a mentor for debutant Lucknow, couldn’t control his joy after they won the match against the veterans by 6 wickets. As stadium cameras showed one moment where he jumped out of his chair, eagle-eyed viewers too couldn’t keep calm.

Soon, it became fodder for memes online, with netizens using it in relatable situations to express their exuberant selves. From finding an empty seat at Mumbai Local to getting replies from one’s crush, meme-makers had a field day over it.

And if that wasn’t enough, they found another Gambhir moment, one that showed him feeling low, to show contrasting emotions.

Even though he was seen guiding from the sidelines, he clearly stole the stole becoming a star for meme lovers. Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

