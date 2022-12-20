scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Pic of child being shielded from the rain by dad on bike is both innovative and heartwarming

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the undated image of a child under a man’s jacket during rain.

It is said that a parent’s love knows no bounds and the sacrifices they make for their children range from big to small everyday actions. A photograph depicting this boundless love was recently shared online by IAS officer Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan).

Sharan shared an undated photo that showed a child sitting pillion on a motorcycle and being covered by the rider’s jacket as it rained. While sharing this image, Sharan wrote, “पापा हैं ना.”. His caption alluded to the feeling of reassurance children get from their parents.

The heart-touching image has so far gathered 22,000 likes since it was posted on December 14. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “No Word for Maa and Papa. Both give 110% of them to growing children. #love #Momlover #papa #Respect #Giveaway”. Another person said, “Reminds me of my childhood ”.

ALSO READ |Father sings a lullaby to son resting on guitar in adorable video. Watch it here

Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises, had shared a similar post that captured the essence of a mother’s love and the entrepreneurial spirit of jugaad. The video shared by Goenka showed a woman on a customised cycle that had a special seat on which a young child was seated. The backseat was made of a small child-size plastic chair that was attached to the bicycle. The woman and the child seemed completely comfortable with the innovative addition to the humble bicycle.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 03:29:14 pm
