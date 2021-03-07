Joining BJP, Mithun Chakraborty says ‘I’m a pure cobra’; triggers meme fest

Post the virality of the clip, #Cobra and #Mithun Chakraborty began trending on Twitter. (Source: PTI)

Weeks before the elections in West Bengal, actor Mithun Chakraborty joined BJP triggering a plethora of reactions online.

Addressing a massive rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, where PM Narendra Modi, too, delivered his speech today, the veteran actor brought to an end all speculations regarding his political innings and delivered a speech packed with punches.

Stating that he is a proud Bengali, the actor said that he knows the people of Bengal love him for his dialogues and went on to recite some of the popular ones from his movies.

Referring to himself as a “cobra”, Chakraborty can be heard saying in the clip, “I am a pure cobra. You will be finished in one bite. Now, remember the new slogan — Ek chhobole chhobi (One bite and you will become a photo).”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | I am a pure cobra. You will be finished in one bite. Now, remember the new slogan — Ek chhobole chhobi (One bite and you will become a photo): Actor Mithun Chakraborty after joining BJP in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/19juRQCEbA — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

The National Award-winning actor and former Trinamool Rajya Sabha member, Chakraborty, has a huge fanbase in Bengal. Post the virality of the clip, #Cobra and #Mithun Chakraborty began trending on Twitter with many coming up with hilarious memes and tweets for the same.

KING cobra to Mithun : pic.twitter.com/RwFU69w73h — Rohit Sajwan (@Pahadibhulaa) March 7, 2021

Yeah he is pure cobra 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8ViJz3aeWS — Jagdev Singh (@jagdevsingh_) March 7, 2021