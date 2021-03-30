scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Artist gets creative with train station names and brand logos, impresses netizens

From popular sports brands Adidas to video-sharing platforms like YouTube, Mumbai resident Sanket Chavan, re-imagined several Mumbai train station names in the form of brand logos.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 30, 2021 2:24:40 pm
Illustrator, Mumbai local train station names, brand logos, Mumbai train station in brand logos, Trending news, Indian Express newsWhile Solapur found its place in Subway’s logo, Chavan, an illustrator and calligrapher re-imagined Matunga using popular beverage Miranda’s logo.

An illustrator got creative with names of popular Mumbai train stations and brand logos, and the results have left netizens impressed.

While Solapur found its place in Subway’s logo, Chavan, an illustrator and calligrapher re-imagined Matunga using popular beverage Miranda’s logo.

