Artist gets creative with train station names and brand logos, impresses netizens

March 30, 2021 2:24:40 pm
An illustrator got creative with names of popular Mumbai train stations and brand logos, and the results have left netizens impressed.
From popular sports brands Adidas to video-sharing platforms like YouTube, Mumbai resident Sanket Chavan, re-imagined several Mumbai train station names in the form of brand logos.
While Solapur found its place in Subway’s logo, Chavan, an illustrator and calligrapher re-imagined Matunga using popular beverage Miranda’s logo.
Take a look here:
