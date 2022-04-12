Man’s banner says he’ll resign if Hardik Pandya hits 50. A half-century later, netizens want some answers

It’s not uncommon for random spectators at sporting events to go viral for their looks or gestures. Some even come prepared to gain all the attention, armed with some unusual signs. However, one IPL fan got more than what he bargained for as he promised to quit his job if Hardik Pandya scored a half-century. It may have actually cost him his job now.

During the match of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Gujarat Titans (GT), a man was spotted in the stands of the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai with a banner: “If Hardik hits 50, I’ll resign from my job”. GT didn’t have a great start as they lost the wicket of in-form Shubman Gill early. SRH kept proving their dominance until Pandya and David Miller took their side across 100.

Pandya showed his calibre and smashed 50 off 42 balls, becoming the highest scorer from the Gujarat side, setting a total of 162. As the camera panned to show the banner with the cricketer celebrating his 50, the man quickly went viral across social media sites.

How do we think this guy is doing now? 😅 pic.twitter.com/q5fmUSonAn — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) April 11, 2022

As #SRHvGT trending on social media Pandya dominated the conversations for many reasons — losing his first match in the tournament while also drawing flak for losing his cool on the field. However, netizens were more interested to know if the man really quit his job as he announced on the placard.

Now, people are reacting to resignation sign with hilarious memes and jokes.

Hardik pandya is second Gujarati who Snatch people’s Job. pic.twitter.com/5b6SgqOANc — Nimittt (@sarcasticnimitt) April 12, 2022

Hardik is such a legend. He got someone out while he was batting pic.twitter.com/Bd7UVCnTZU — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2022

Sorry bro..feeling sad for you! But don’t worry I can refer you! DM me your latest resume! #HardikPandya #GTvSRH #SRHvsGT 50 for Pandya pic.twitter.com/MjyJ9O6WlH — Prabhat Singh ❁ (@iampbdawn) April 11, 2022

Finally an idealistic use of this meme pic.twitter.com/4vLP5dMfGo — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) April 11, 2022

Hardik is such a good human, he always helps the needy 😌 — Ritesh S Wankhade (@riteshswankhade) April 12, 2022

Scenes when Boss asks for his resignation tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/BeagVkq6vJ — Aditya Mantry (@aditya_mantry) April 11, 2022

His boss be like: pic.twitter.com/SDJyuUUi19 — Kenil Shah (@KenilShah420) April 11, 2022