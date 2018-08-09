Ikea’s first store opening in Hyderabad came with all these publicity stunts

Follow Us:
There were VR tours of the store, decked up bus stops, an army band, cheering staff and a lot more to ensure that no one missed the fact that Ikea had opened the doors to its first store in India.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 9, 2018 2:34:14 pm
ikea, ikea india, ikea hyderabad, ikea india new store, ikea india campaign, ikea india launch, viral news, india express (Source: Ikea/ Facebook)
Swedish home furnishing chain, Ikea, opened its first store in India on Thursday. Opening the doors to its first flagship store in Hyderabad, Ikea went all out to make their presence felt in the city with plenty of publicity stunts.

Here are the different things Ikea did for their grand launch in Hyderabad’s HITEC City to make sure everyone knew they were open:

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao along with Sweden’s Ambassador to India, Klas Molin inaugurated the store and a band from the Indian Army’s Gorkha regiment played songs, including ‘Saare jahan se accha’.

The store’s first customers got a grand welcome as staff sang, cheered and waved flags of India and Sweden when they walked in.

Passengers at Hyderabad Airport spotted empty Ikea boxes announcing the store opening on the luggage conveyor belt.

The company decked up a bus shelter with trendy, brightly coloured furniture and rugs, which meant a lot of people stopped by for selfies.

Ikea transformed regular black-and-yellow auto rickshaws by seats with bright floral-printed covers and painting the vehicles in blue and yellow to match the brand’s colours. And had VR glasses in each of them to give people a virtual tour of the store.

Here’s what the ride looked like:

Ikea, that says it strongly believes in gender equality, also promised that there will be a 50 per cent representation of women across all levels in India too.

Ikea plans to expand its presence to 25 cities across the country including Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata by 2025. However, immediately after Hyderabad, the company has planned stores in Mumbai in 2019, followed by Bengaluru and Gurugram.

