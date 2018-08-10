Follow Us:
Friday, August 10, 2018
This photo of traffic jam in Hyderabad on Ikea India’s first day is going viral

A jam that almost brought roads leading to the store almost brought traffic to a halt. And one photo of the traffic snarls during the peak evening rush hours is going viral, with Ikea store in the background.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 10, 2018 12:30:57 pm
ikea, ikea hyderabad, ikea india, hyderbadab jam, ikea hyderabad jam, hyderabad traffic jam photo, india news, viral news, indian express Photo of cars caught in traffic with the Ikea store in background went viral on Twitter.

Ikea, the famous Swedish furniture brand, officially opened its first megastore in India on Thursday. People in Hyderabad were happy that their city was chosen as the first spot in the country. Soon after its opening, a wave of enthusiastic people went out to explore the new store which has a 1,000-seater restaurant. This led to a massive traffic jam. And a picture of the jam is now going viral.

Not all who got caught in the jam were Ikea customers.

Many started sharing sarcastic jokes saying, people didn’t realise it wasn’t an exhibition! While some shared memes to deal with all the stress.

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao along with Sweden’s Ambassador to India, Klas Molin inaugurated the store.

