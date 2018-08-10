This photo of traffic jam in Hyderabad on Ikea India’s first day is going viral

Photo of cars caught in traffic with the Ikea store in background went viral on Twitter. Photo of cars caught in traffic with the Ikea store in background went viral on Twitter.

Ikea, the famous Swedish furniture brand, officially opened its first megastore in India on Thursday. People in Hyderabad were happy that their city was chosen as the first spot in the country. Soon after its opening, a wave of enthusiastic people went out to explore the new store which has a 1,000-seater restaurant. This led to a massive traffic jam. And a picture of the jam is now going viral.

Not all who got caught in the jam were Ikea customers.

@cyberabadpolice great work by traffic policemen at Biodiversity signal today in midst of rains. @KTRoffice @IKEAIndia there could have been better crowd management at Hyderabad today. #IKEAIndia #IKEAHyderabad pic.twitter.com/54NOyj5BWs — Ankit Agarwal (@ankitagarwal365) August 9, 2018

Hats off to our urban Planning.. Permitting a Furniture retail Outlet in the Middle of the Hub and making the already chaotic traffic even more worse.#IKEAHyderabad #ikeaindia #Hyderabad #TrafficWoes #UrbanPlanning pic.twitter.com/rdNJ4QNZWl — Kiran Baddi (@Kiran_baddi) August 9, 2018

#IKEAIndia #IKEAHyderabad launch felt by most Hyderabadis today. 20Kms of traffic jam …. took 4 hours to reach home #hyderabad — dhawan bimrah (@dbimrah) August 9, 2018

Traffic jam near #IKEAHyderabad on the inaugural day. Madness pic.twitter.com/8kX0EqSoSF — Aswin Kumar (@aswinkumar88) August 9, 2018

Already traffic jam chesaaru kada .. aaa hype ala chesaadu #IKEAHyderabad pic.twitter.com/zIgq6pVUoF — Ajay (@iAjay3) August 9, 2018

#IKEA store stormed by crowd on its first day. All roads leading to the global retailer’s store chocked with traffic. The marketing hype created by the #Swedish founded MNC pays off well and brakes all records of opening day customer footfall in #Hyderabad #IKEAHyderabad pic.twitter.com/CuDKygrxxF — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) August 9, 2018

Many started sharing sarcastic jokes saying, people didn’t realise it wasn’t an exhibition! While some shared memes to deal with all the stress.

Two minutes silence for the poor souls who got stuck in the #IKEAHyderabad jam even though they were not going there. — Akhil (@akhilrex) August 10, 2018

Perhaps the only time India’s Alcohol Industry has a strong competition in South India from a furniture retail store. #IKEAHyderabad #IkeaInIndia pic.twitter.com/iY5yRolpRp — Aditi Singh (@aditi_dv) August 10, 2018

The pics from IKEA opening in Hyderabad are amusing. Even Black Friday sales don’t see such crazy crowd. As if entire Hyderabad has been living without furniture thus far 🤣 — 𝓝𝓪𝓶𝓻𝓪𝓽𝓪 (@_Namrataa) August 10, 2018

Swedish population = 1 day customers at IKEA Hyderabad #IkeaInIndia #IKEAHyderabad — Anup Prabhu Verlekar (@anupverlekar) August 10, 2018

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao along with Sweden’s Ambassador to India, Klas Molin inaugurated the store.

