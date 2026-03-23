From a 4 BHK flat to a backpack: IITian quits ‘perfect’ life in US to raise a family on the road

An IIT graduate is making waves for his bold decision to leave a high-paying corporate career and a stable life in the United States for travelling. Shaik Moest, in a recent interaction with Humans of Bombay, opened up about feeling unfulfilled despite achieving what many would consider professional success.

“In 2003, I was an IIT grad with a ‘perfect’ life in the US. By 38, I was a Director at First Republic Bank, earning a salary most only dream of. But for 10 years, I felt stuck in a loop, chasing titles that didn’t feed my soul,” Moest said in the Instagram post.

After years of internal conflict, he made a life-changing decision in 2013. “I quit. I sold my house and left to travel the world with a single backpack,” he said. Over the next 18 months, he travelled solo across 35 countries, journeying through the mountains of Russia to the deserts of Egypt. “I knew no one, and for the first time, I finally knew myself,” he added.

It was during these travels that he met Kathy, an Austrian social worker, at a hostel in Montenegro, a Southeast European country. “We spoke for 10 minutes, and for the next 10 days, we spent every second together,” he recalled.

The couple got married in 2016 and chose to continue their nomadic lifestyle together. Over time, they built a family and are now raising three children while travelling across countries. He said that their children are homeschooled through a blend of traditional Indian teachings, including the Vedas and Upanishads, along with the NCERT curriculum.

Today, the family moves between homestays in different parts of the world, supported financially through investments in India. Reflecting on his unconventional choice, he said, “People ask if I miss the ‘security’ of my old life. I just smile. I traded a 4BHK for the entire world. We’re living life king-size.”

Watch here:

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The video has since taken over the internet, drawing a range of reactions. “These people are literally living my dream life….God bless you guys,” an Instagram user wrote. “We have met this beautiful couple when they were in Goa. They are so elegant and so caring even they care about their children privacy and the way they teach them is really out the world.. Hats off to them!!!” another user commented.

“The BEST love story I have heard or seen in a long time, when your life vision truly aligns!! Dream stuff,” a third user reacted.