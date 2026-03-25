The spirit of IIT Madras: Cars come to a halt as humans choose kindness for a mother deer feeding her calf

A routine day on the roads of IIT Madras turned unexpectedly tender when a mother deer and her young calf became the centre of attention — not because of chaos, but because of the calm they inspired.
In a video that has now gone viral, the deer is seen gently feeding her calf right in the middle of the road, appearing completely relaxed despite the presence of vehicles and people nearby. Rather than honking or trying to pass through, those around chose to slow down and stop at a distance, quietly giving the animals the space they needed.
The clip, shared on social media by Vaibhav Gujar, captures this unspoken moment of understanding between humans and wildlife. “This is the spirit of IIT Madras,” the caption reads, reflecting the sense of pride and warmth the scene has sparked online. In a fast-moving world, the patience shown by onlookers became just as striking as the sight of the deer itself.
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Since being posted, the video has crossed 15 million views, with users pouring in appreciation for what many described as a rare and reassuring example of peaceful coexistence.
“The way people are waiting for them without any rush. I think I’ve never seen anything beautiful than this,” one user wrote. Another added, “This is actually humanity people stopping just so she can feed her.”
An emotional viewer shared, “Ohhh this made me bawl. How beautiful is this moment!!!” while someone else described it as a “Beautiful silent moment of love, protected by mindful humans,” saying it made them feel proud that compassion still exists.