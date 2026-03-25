The spirit of IIT Madras: Cars come to a halt as humans choose kindness for a mother deer feeding her calf

The clip, shared on social media by Vaibhav Gujar, captures this unspoken moment of understanding between humans and wildlife

A routine day on the roads of IIT Madras turned unexpectedly tender when a mother deer and her young calf became the centre of attention — not because of chaos, but because of the calm they inspired.

In a video that has now gone viral, the deer is seen gently feeding her calf right in the middle of the road, appearing completely relaxed despite the presence of vehicles and people nearby. Rather than honking or trying to pass through, those around chose to slow down and stop at a distance, quietly giving the animals the space they needed.

The clip, shared on social media by Vaibhav Gujar, captures this unspoken moment of understanding between humans and wildlife. “This is the spirit of IIT Madras,” the caption reads, reflecting the sense of pride and warmth the scene has sparked online. In a fast-moving world, the patience shown by onlookers became just as striking as the sight of the deer itself.