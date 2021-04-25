scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Latest news

 IIT Madras releases ‘Rivers of India’ music video to highlight preservation of water bodies

Sung by Bombay Jayasree, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Rishit Desikan and Amirtha Ramnath, the video is produced by the International Center for Clean Water (ICCW), IIT Madras.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 25, 2021 1:48:15 pm
IITmadras, Rivers of India, Kanniks Kannikeswaran, Viral video, Water conservation, Trending new, Indain Express newsKannikeswaran’s project aims to appreciate water resources and raise awareness about the importance of preserving them.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras recently released a music video ‘Rivers of India’, a one of its kind anthem on precious water bodies.

Created by Kanniks Kannikeswaran, a former student of IIT Madras, the song’s lyrics were inspired by the names of 51 rivers from all over India.

Sung by Bombay Jayasree, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Rishit Desikan and Amirtha Ramnath, the video is produced by the International Center for Clean Water (ICCW), IIT Madras.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The video was launched on World Earth Day, which is observed every year on 22nd April. The day also marked the second anniversary of ICCW, IIT Madras

Take a look here:

Kannikeswaran’s project aims to appreciate water resources and raise awareness about the importance of preserving them.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The ICCW is a new initiative of IIT Madras and its mission is to deliver clean water for all, transform economies and help youth build their careers around water. It is located in the IIT Madras Research Park.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 25: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x