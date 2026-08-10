IIT grad quits Rs 13-lakh job for master’s in AI, lands Rs 1.5-crore role in US

He reportedly decided to leave his job as artificial intelligence began rapidly transforming the technology industry (Photo: Sai Venkata Aditya Arepalli/LinkedIn, @VikasAlwys/X)

Sai Venkata Aditya Arepalli secured a software engineer job in Bengaluru with an annual package of Rs 13 lakh a month after completing his BTech from IIT Dharwad in 2022. However, he left it to pursue a master’s degree in artificial intelligence in the US and landed a job at Amazon Web Services (AWS) with a Rs 1.5-crore package.

According to an X post shared by Vikas Alwys, Arepalli earned around Rs 13 lakh annually at Riverbed Technology, where he joined in July 2022 and worked until June 2023. His LinkedIn profile says he completed his BTech in computer science with a grade of 8.12.

When Aditya Arepalli decided to quit his job to pursue AI

The X post says that Arepalli decided to leave his job as artificial intelligence began rapidly transforming the technology industry. He subsequently moved to the US to pursue an MS in artificial intelligence at the University at Buffalo.