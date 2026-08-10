IIT grad quits Rs 13-lakh job for master’s in AI, lands Rs 1.5-crore role in US

Sai Venkata Aditya Arepalli secured a software engineer job in Bengaluru with an annual package of Rs 13 lakh a month after completing his BTech from IIT Dharwad in 2022. However, he left it to pursue a master’s degree in artificial intelligence in the US and landed a job at Amazon Web Services (AWS) with a Rs 1.5-crore package.
According to an X post shared by Vikas Alwys, Arepalli earned around Rs 13 lakh annually at Riverbed Technology, where he joined in July 2022 and worked until June 2023. His LinkedIn profile says he completed his BTech in computer science with a grade of 8.12.
The X post says that Arepalli decided to leave his job as artificial intelligence began rapidly transforming the technology industry. He subsequently moved to the US to pursue an MS in artificial intelligence at the University at Buffalo.
Arepalli pursued the programme from August 2023 to February 2025 and graduated with a 3.6 grade, his LinkedIn profile stated. During his master’s programme, he focused on certifications, coding and building products, as per the X post.
Arepalli joined AWS as a full-time software engineer in March 2025 and is based in Seattle. His LinkedIn profile lists the role as on-site. The X post says he secured a package of Rs 1.5 crore, marking a significant jump from what was reportedly offered to him during his first job.
See the post here:
Meet Aditya Arepalli, who completed his https://t.co/Ws1j7ho8qE in Computer Science from IIIT Dharwad. The son of a photographer, this guy bagged a ₹1.5 crore job offer from Amazon Web Services in Seattle, US. 🔥
After graduating from IIIT Dharwad in 2022, he got placed at… pic.twitter.com/UG0K0vNSKQ
— Vikas Alwys (@VikasAlwys) August 9, 2026
The post has resonated with several X users, drawing a wave of reactions. “Taking a leap faith by quitting a stable job to pursue a Master’s in AI right before the boom paid off massively. Incredible journey,” one of them wrote.
“The father’s sacrifice makes this story even more powerful,” another user commented. “”Parents sacrifice their today to build a better tomorrow for their children” this is so true bro,” a third user reacted.
Arepalli’s father reflected on their journey. “As a photographer, I did everything I could for them. Today, my son is taking responsibility for me,” he said, as reported by the NewsBytes website.