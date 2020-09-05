IIT-Delhi’s ad for dog handler’s post is making a buzz; know why

While dog lovers were thrilled, others found the salary absurd. (File photo)

A recruitment notice put out by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi for the position of dog handler is creating a huge buzz online.

The notice for the non-academic position, a contractual job for security office at the campus, has garnered much attention for two reasons — the salary and eligibility criteria. According to the advertisement, the job is open for people between 21 and 35 years old, male or female, and the salary can go up to Rs 45,000 per month. A similar job profile under Delhi Police has the salary slab of around Rs 20000.

While for most job applications in this position, the usual minimum qualification is of 10+2, the notice by IIT-Delhi states “B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Tech or any equivalent undergraduate degree” as the eligibility criteria.

“Applications are invited from Indian Citizens for the 01 post of Dog Handler on purely contract basis under Security Office, IIT Delhi. The appointment may be made initially for a period of 03 months, renewable further subject to requirement & satisfactory work performance,” the notice read on the institution’s website.

And that’s not it. The applicant should also have a four-wheeler so as to drive the dog to the veterinarian.

Photo of the notice is being widely shared online across social media sites, including WhatsApp as people found it very unusual.

Along with being experienced in dog feeding, the ad specifies that the candidate must be “adept in English and Hindi”, must know about vaccination, providing medical aid, and administering medicines. The person should also be able to coordinate with NGOs for sterilization.

