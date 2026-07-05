IIT gold medalist rejects Rs 2.9-crore US job, runs grocery shop in UP

The IIT Bombay graduate now runs a small grocery shop while also teaching coding to underprivileged children in his spare time (Photo: @VikasAlwys/X)

An IIT Bombay graduate and his gesture for his ailing parents have touched the hearts of numerous netizens. He turned down a high-paying job in the United States to care for his ailing parents, as per an X post by a software engineer.

According to a viral post, Vivek Sharma, a B Tech computer science gold medallist from IIT Bombay, was offered a position at a San Francisco-based startup with an annual salary of nearly $240,000 (approximately Rs 2.9 crore). The offer reportedly included visa sponsorship and relocation assistance.

The post claims that Sharma was raised in a lower middle-class family in Kanpur. His father worked as a railway clerk, while his mother earned extra income by providing private tuition. The family is said to have made significant sacrifices to support his education, including dipping into their savings, selling jewellery, and carefully budgeting their finances so he could study in Kota before earning admission to IIT Bombay.