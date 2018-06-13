IIM professor writes heartwarming post after strangers help his son recover from a road accident

Touched by the whole episode, the father took to Facebook to share the story and also to thank those strangers who helped his son out. (Source: Aloke Kumar/Facebook) Touched by the whole episode, the father took to Facebook to share the story and also to thank those strangers who helped his son out. (Source: Aloke Kumar/Facebook)

Thousands of people die every year due to road accidents across the country. However, many lives can be saved if victims get timely help. Highlighting one such case, an Assistant Professor from IIM Calcutta has posted a heart-felt message on Facebook, thanking those who helped his son after he met with an accident. Aloke Kumar’s son Abhishek had met with an accident while he was returning from the Parsee Fire Temple at Metcalfe St, Lal Bazar in Kolkata. According to Kumar’s post, pedestrians gathered and offered water to Abhishek. Some from the crowd even volunteered to take him to the hospital. Touched by the whole episode, the father took to Facebook to share the story.

Read the complete story here:

“My son met with an accident

Abhishek, whilst returning from a visit to the Parsee Fire Temple at Metcalfe St, Lal Bazar,

While dismounting the flyover at Jawahar Lal Nehru Road, opposite to Virginia House, was hit by a Public Bus, which was speeding .

He was thrown of his Vespa two-wheeler and hit the road with his helmeted-head.

He completely blacked-out for 5 to 7 minutes.

In the meantime, passers by and pedestrians gathered

and got him back to senses.

He was offered water.

His vehicle twisted was lifted physically from the main road and parked in the foot-path.

Some offered to take him to SSKM Hospital but he requested them to :

Call his father at his mobile

Reach him Home in a Taxi.

Many called 100 for Police.

They rushed him Home and one of them offered to stay until I arrived.

I took him to Sri Aurobindo Seva Kendra where he was attended.

A CT Scan of the brain was done.

Xray of his rib cage, which was hurting.

They started treating him and NOT insisting on Payment First.

24 Hours have passed and he is recovering.

His iphone was intact.

Not a single rupee missing from his wallet.

Not a single item of value missing.

My home full of antiques was NOT robbed.

The Police was polite and courteous.

When I told them that we will not be able to report to the Shakespeare Road Police Station they did NOT insist.

Friends from automobile helped to lift the two-wheeler and park it in a nearby safe place.

Who were these people who first came to his help,

called the police,

called me,

reached him home,

paid the cab out of their pocket?

I DO NOT know any of them.

This is Calcutta I always knew.

This is Calcutta I stayed behind.

This is Calcutta I love.

And as Mrinal Sen said in his film :

“…eia bichitra sahar ka lok hai Bhuvan Shome”

Thank You All.”

Do you know anyone who has a similar story to share? Tell us in the comments section below.

