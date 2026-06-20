IIM Ahmedabad professor uses ‘Dhurandhar’ to explain statistics; internet impressed

The innovative teaching style quickly resonated online, with many praising the professor for making a traditionally difficult subject easier to grasp.

An unusual classroom moment at IIM Ahmedabad has caught the internet’s attention after a professor used a scene from Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar to explain key concepts in statistics and research methodology.

The clip, shared on Instagram by IIM Ahmedabad student Prakhar Singh, shows a lecture in progress with a scene from the film projected on the classroom screen. Rather than discussing the movie itself, the professor drew connections between the on-screen dialogue and statistical techniques, turning a popular Bollywood moment into a lesson on sampling methods.

The scene features Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, speaking with Uzair Baloch, portrayed by Danish Pandor, about the structure of Pakistan’s criminal networks. During the exchange, Baloch remarks that controlling Karachi effectively means controlling Pakistan, a statement the professor used to illustrate the idea of cluster sampling.