IIM Ahmedabad professor uses ‘Dhurandhar’ to explain statistics; internet impressed

An unusual classroom moment at IIM Ahmedabad has caught the internet’s attention after a professor used a scene from Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar to explain key concepts in statistics and research methodology.
The clip, shared on Instagram by IIM Ahmedabad student Prakhar Singh, shows a lecture in progress with a scene from the film projected on the classroom screen. Rather than discussing the movie itself, the professor drew connections between the on-screen dialogue and statistical techniques, turning a popular Bollywood moment into a lesson on sampling methods.
The scene features Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, speaking with Uzair Baloch, portrayed by Danish Pandor, about the structure of Pakistan’s criminal networks. During the exchange, Baloch remarks that controlling Karachi effectively means controlling Pakistan, a statement the professor used to illustrate the idea of cluster sampling.
He explained that the phrase “Win Lyari, win Pakistan” mirrors the logic of cluster sampling, where researchers analyse a representative segment of a population, such as a region or community, to make broader inferences about the whole.
The professor also pointed to the distinction between Baloch and Pathan gangs in the scene to explain stratification. In research, stratified sampling involves dividing a population into different groups and ensuring each subgroup is represented in the analysis.
View this post on Instagram
The innovative teaching style quickly resonated online, with many praising the professor for making a traditionally difficult subject easier to grasp.
“This is really interesting. Our Organization Development (OD) Prof. made us watch The Intern to identify and understand OD Interventions, during my MBA. Fun course!” one user wrote.
Another commented, “This prof is a different game altogether. Stats made easy by the professor. I remember how his classes were so superbly relatable. N only he can do this quick course updation.”
A third user noted, “This is great because it happens only at the top 1-3 colleges in India but it’s very common in US where professors play movie clips to make you understand concepts.”
“Fun! How about we watch Bahubali in class at 8am? Thats Statistics for Management at ISB,” another person joked.
Released worldwide on December 5, Dhurandhar enjoyed a strong theatrical run before making its streaming debut on Netflix on January 30.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar and its sequel emerged as major box-office successes, establishing the franchise among the biggest in Indian cinema. The films feature an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna.