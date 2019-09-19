IIFA 2019: Netizens bring down the curtains of gala event with hilarious memes and jokes

The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2019 concluded on Wednesday night in Mumbai, with the gala event witnessing some stunning performances by Bollywood’s biggest stars such as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene among many.

While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt walked away with awards for the Best Actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone received the ’20 Years Best Actor’ for their roles in Barfi and Chennai Express respectively.

However, the award ceremony also triggered several reactions on social media, with some meme-makers having a field day in showing their creative side. From Deepika Padukone’s outlandish outfit to Salman Khan’s dance performance, here is how netizens reacted to the IIFA awards.

Let’s just agree IIFA is backyard barbeque party of Bollywood elites.#IIFA2019 — dr nayk (@khaInayak) September 19, 2019

Kuch actors ke outfits dekhke toh lag raha hai kisi circus me perform krne aye hai, award show attend karne nahi😂🙌#IIFAAwards — S A U R A B H 👻 (@Saurabhhh_) September 19, 2019

Ranveer Singh lifts the IIFA for Best Male Actor

Kabir Singh :

#IIFA2019 pic.twitter.com/Ym4TsYFZ4I — Vaishali Verma (@Vaishali__verma) September 19, 2019