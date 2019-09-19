IIFA 2019: Netizens bring down the curtains of gala event with hilarious memes and jokes

The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2019 concluded on Wednesday night in Mumbai, with the gala event witnessing some stunning performances by Bollywood’s biggest stars such as Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene among many.
While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt walked away with awards for the Best Actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone received the ’20 Years Best Actor’ for their roles in Barfi and Chennai Express respectively.
However, the award ceremony also triggered several reactions on social media, with some meme-makers having a field day in showing their creative side. From Deepika Padukone’s outlandish outfit to Salman Khan’s dance performance, here is how netizens reacted to the IIFA awards.
#CloseEnough #IIFA2019 #IIFAAwards #iifa20#IIFA #IIFAAwards2019
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂@RoflGandhi_ pic.twitter.com/ueXucX24Db
— محمد وسیم Mohd Waseem (@MohdWaseemlive) September 19, 2019
Let’s just agree IIFA is backyard barbeque party of Bollywood elites.#IIFA2019
— dr nayk (@khaInayak) September 19, 2019
Kuch actors ke outfits dekhke toh lag raha hai kisi circus me perform krne aye hai, award show attend karne nahi😂🙌#IIFAAwards
— S A U R A B H 👻 (@Saurabhhh_) September 19, 2019
Ranveer Singh lifts the IIFA for Best Male Actor
Kabir Singh :
#IIFA2019 pic.twitter.com/Ym4TsYFZ4I
— Vaishali Verma (@Vaishali__verma) September 19, 2019
Definetly @BeingSalmanKhan has said “is this a Towel? So i clean myself…😂😂😂”.
Ranveer Singh-Salman Khan🔥#IIFA2019 #iifa20 #IIFA pic.twitter.com/U90panH5o2
— Shadev Pundir (@PundirShadev) September 19, 2019
#IIFA2019 #iifa20 #IIFAAwards #IIFA #iifahomecoming #iifa19#IIFARocks #IIFARocks2019
Kitni Baarish Hui Mumbai Me?
Bhai be Like:- 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/08UpPLK6hU
— Zeel Shah (@Zeelrites) September 19, 2019
Ittaa Pyaar 😢#IIFA2019 #IIFAAwards #DeepVeer pic.twitter.com/0kdTjskk8c
— Kajri soni (@SoniKajri) September 19, 2019
Ranbir Kapoor got the 20 years best actor male award at #IIFA while others: #iifa20 #IIFA2019 #IIFAAwards #iifahomecoming #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/XoAdhUMMbb
— Ayush Shrivas (@aayush_shrivas) September 19, 2019
When IIFA doesn’t have a budget to organise an off-site trip for bollywood, it is called #iifahomecoming
— Gaurav Nivsarkar (@GauravNivsarkar) September 19, 2019