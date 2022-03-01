scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Must Read

‘How freedom looks like’: IFS officers share a video of stranded bear’s release

According to the IFS officer, the Himalayan black bear was released into the wild after a medical checkup.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 1, 2022 3:35:56 pm
Himalayan bear rescued and released, Bear rescue video, Viral animal rescue video, Animal rescue video, Indian ExpressThe Himalayan black bear is listed as vulnerable by IUNC due to its dwindling population.

An Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer has shared a heartwarming video of the rescue and release of a Himalayan black bear, which was stranded.

In the short video shared by Parveen Kaswan, one can see several officials near a cage that held the wild animal. The next two shots show the bear leaping out of the cage and running towards the forest cover. By the looks of it, the bear appears to be a cub.

READ ALSO |Watch: Rescuers use cot to pull out leopard trapped in well

The video was captioned, “How freedom looks like !! A Himalayan Black Bear was stranded. Our teams launched operation since morning. Rescue work was successful without any injury to people or animal. Team work.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Kaswan later tweeted, “Various teams reached location for rescue and also for crowd control. The location was very far from Forest so rescued. After medical checkup the animal was released in its natural habitat.”

So far, the video has been viewed more than 37,000 times and is gathering thousands of likes. Appreciating the efforts of the rescue workers, a person commented, “Commendable teamwork & leadership. God bless wilderness and its guardians.”

In a world where wildlife is losing out to human encroachment, videos of animal rescue bring some hope. Before this, a video of forest workers rescuing an elephant trapped in a reservoir went viral. The video of the successful rescue operation showed forest department officials filling the reservoir with water that helped the animal float up while it was simultaneously pulled up with ropes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 01: Latest News

Advertisement