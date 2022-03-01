‘How freedom looks like’: IFS officers share a video of stranded bear’s release

An Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer has shared a heartwarming video of the rescue and release of a Himalayan black bear, which was stranded.

In the short video shared by Parveen Kaswan, one can see several officials near a cage that held the wild animal. The next two shots show the bear leaping out of the cage and running towards the forest cover. By the looks of it, the bear appears to be a cub.

The video was captioned, “How freedom looks like !! A Himalayan Black Bear was stranded. Our teams launched operation since morning. Rescue work was successful without any injury to people or animal. Team work.”

Kaswan later tweeted, “Various teams reached location for rescue and also for crowd control. The location was very far from Forest so rescued. After medical checkup the animal was released in its natural habitat.”

So far, the video has been viewed more than 37,000 times and is gathering thousands of likes. Appreciating the efforts of the rescue workers, a person commented, “Commendable teamwork & leadership. God bless wilderness and its guardians.”

Great job Done.

In a world where wildlife is losing out to human encroachment, videos of animal rescue bring some hope. Before this, a video of forest workers rescuing an elephant trapped in a reservoir went viral. The video of the successful rescue operation showed forest department officials filling the reservoir with water that helped the animal float up while it was simultaneously pulled up with ropes.