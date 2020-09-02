scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 02, 2020
IFS officer’s unique visiting card inspires many others to go green

After getting multiple requests, Praveen Kaswan shared details on how to get such cards made and how people could also order these papers to create other cards at home.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 2, 2020 2:11:33 pm
plant seed paper, plantable visiting cards, plant seed cards, flower seed cards, parveen kaswan, eco friendly ideas, go green, indian express, viral twitter threadSeeing the IFS officer's card, many were excited to order these for themselves. (Source: Parveen Kaswan/ Twitter)

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a photo Tuesday of his personal visiting card that if planted will yield a herb, and the idea not only earned him a lot of praise, but also inspired others on the platform to do the same.

“So, now anybody coming to my office is getting this. This card when planted grows into a bright basil plant,” Kaswan wrote on Twitter describing it as “as a parting gift”.

He explained that the card wasn’t made with the idea of sharing contact details but to encourage people to “plant this card”.

Many professionals on the platform said they’d adopt the eco-friendly idea, while others said this could be done with birthday and wedding cards as well which are often disposed off. Many also showed similar ideas they’d implmented. Some of them put plant or flower seeds in pamphlets to price tag cards to “initiate the habit of planting saplings”.

Here are some of the reactions:

After getting multiple requests, Kaswan also shared details on how to get such cards made and how people could order these papers to create other cards at home.

