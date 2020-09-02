IFS officer’s unique visiting card inspires many others to go green

Seeing the IFS officer's card, many were excited to order these for themselves. (Source: Parveen Kaswan/ Twitter)

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a photo Tuesday of his personal visiting card that if planted will yield a herb, and the idea not only earned him a lot of praise, but also inspired others on the platform to do the same.

“So, now anybody coming to my office is getting this. This card when planted grows into a bright basil plant,” Kaswan wrote on Twitter describing it as “as a parting gift”.

He explained that the card wasn’t made with the idea of sharing contact details but to encourage people to “plant this card”.

So now anybody coming to my office is getting this. This card when planted grows into a bright basal plant. Thanks @WildLense_India. pic.twitter.com/xL9xgPCbbF — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 1, 2020

Many professionals on the platform said they’d adopt the eco-friendly idea, while others said this could be done with birthday and wedding cards as well which are often disposed off. Many also showed similar ideas they’d implmented. Some of them put plant or flower seeds in pamphlets to price tag cards to “initiate the habit of planting saplings”.

Here are some of the reactions:

Please give the details of the printer and printing. So we can also follow the same. Let us make change. Waiting for your reply. Hopefully 🙏🏻 — Raji Joseph Advocate (@RajiJoseph) September 2, 2020

This is interesting way to initiate the habit of planting saplings 👌👌 — Shalini Pandey (@Shalini_Lucknow) September 2, 2020

This is being used for wedding cards too – e.g @elvis1708 .. what a perfect invite — jungjustsaysit (@jungjustsaysit) September 1, 2020

Definitely getting a bunch and handing it out to every patient ! Yayyyy ! — Dr.Deepsikha 🇮🇳 (@zheelspeaks) September 1, 2020

My daughter every year makes a teacher’s Day, earth Day card, paper-mache cards with flowers, tomato basil, tulsi seeds in it.

This is such a wonderful utilisation and recycling of paper and plants.

❤️🌿🌱🌱🏵️ — Madhurima Yadav (@MadhurimaRanjan) September 1, 2020

What a noble contribution towards a clean and green India. Innovative and out of the box approach. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/dP355ezmE8 — Kashyap Kadagattur 🇮🇳 (@iamkash_kr) September 1, 2020

What a brilliant innovation! We can think of having the similar ones for businesses, wedding invitations, envelopes, calendars too. https://t.co/OyHHzI7Hn4 — Shreyas Shenvi Ambe (@Am_Shrey01) September 1, 2020

Your innovations never stop amazing me. Keep going 👍 — Harleen Kaur (@HarleenParmar) September 1, 2020

What an amazing idea!! Hats off to the ingenuity of the one who came up with it! 👏👏 https://t.co/fcdajUM3Bh — Isha Pant (@isha_pant) September 1, 2020

This is something i really wanted to do in near future. https://t.co/MlEcRXrEyA — Mohit Dahiya (@Mohitt_Dahiya) September 1, 2020

What an idea 😇 @ParveenKaswan sir ji …we want more bureaucrats like you.. such a

visionary & genius officer.❤️🙏🙏 https://t.co/JAcwrvuBrT — Paras Dev Sinsinwar🇮🇳 (@pendu_jattt_007) September 1, 2020

If only we could prepare Guthka wrappers with these papers… https://t.co/6Fw0nK3bJo — Mitan (@mitansaran) September 1, 2020

My daughter received a set of plantable stationery as a return gift. She was super happy. This rakhi we shared plantable gifts and plants with each other. Kids have grown them and love watching them grow. — Payal (@drpayalgarg) September 1, 2020

After getting multiple requests, Kaswan also shared details on how to get such cards made and how people could order these papers to create other cards at home.

