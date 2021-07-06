IFS officer inspires children to give up slingshots used to hurt birds in villages, wins hearts

The IFS officer not only earned praise from fellow officers but also many netizens online.

While playing with a slingshot might be a fun game among children plucking fruits from trees in the rural areas, sadly, it is also used to hurl stones at birds to make them fly away. This often ends up hurting or killing the avians. However, instead of punishing the children, an IFS officer is winning the internet for inspiring them to give up slingshots and save birds.

Taking to Twitter, Anand Reddy, ACF, West Nashik, shared a picture of slingshots, also locally known as galor, saying: “You see a cute bird. And you see a cute kid. Then you see the kid kill the bird with this slingshot.” Sharing his dilemma about the situation, he asked: “Will you punish the kid?”

He explained how the innocent game of little children around many villages have a serious impact. “It leads to empty forests – no birds, no chirping, no singing. Only silence!”

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the IFS officer from Maharashtra said he started the initiative — ‘Galor Samarpan Abhiyan’, encouraging children to voluntarily give up their slingshots and vow not to harm birds. Sharing the joyous news about the success of the initiative, he said, how over the last month his team managed to inspire children from nearly 70 villages in and around Nashik!

Explaining that not by using any force or fear, the green warriors basically achieved the amazing feat by talking to children and explaining to them how painful it is to the birds. Summing up the method simply as “winning their hearts”, he shared a video of how the initiative turned into a movement.

Saying that nearly 600 slingshots were surrendered, Reddy added: “The strongest weapon a soldier takes to war is the reason WHY. Once our green warriors found the purpose, they worked relentlessly – nights, weekends & in rains to reach out to every kid.”

“Change a child, you’ll change a generation,” the officer wrote online sharing many beautiful images from environmental campaign.

Soon, his poignant thread struck a chord with many others online, who not only praised him for his thoughtful mission but also its execution. Many while lauding Reddy said they hope this model is adopted in other parts of the country as well.

