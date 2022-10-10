scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

‘Amazing colours of nature’: IFS officer shares video of vibrant panther chameleon

The panther chameleons are endemic to Madagascar.

Susanta Nanda Indian Forest Service officer, Susanta Nanda IFS officer, panther chameleon, viral video panther chameleon, interesting animal videos, weird animal tweets, Indian expressFemale panther chameleons also change their colour to signal that they are pregnant and will not mate.

One of the most striking features of the animal world is how different species are gifted with their own set of characteristics that help them evade danger, seek mates, or gather food. Chameleons manage to perform all the above-mentioned functions by changing their body colour.

One of the aptest species of chameleons when it comes to changing colours is the panther chameleon, which is endemic to Madagascar.

According to AZ Animals, the panther chameleons can change into any combination of green, red, yellow, and blue to camouflage against predators or to seek out prey. Female panther chameleons also change their colour to signal that they are pregnant and will not mate.

On Monday, Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services officer, shared a clip of panther chameleons and wrote, “Who can be a better painter than god ”.

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “Amazing colours of nature ”. Another person wrote, “Goddess put creativity into work to create this beautiful creature ”.

Chameleons are not the only animals that change colours. Octopuses are also known for changing their skin colour and texture. In July, a video capturing the stunning colour-changing ability of an octopus went viral. The video, shot by marine enthusiast Nick Ruberg, showed an octopus changing its colour into inky black as the camera approaches it. In the next few seconds, the octopus changes not only its colour but also its texture to match the ocean floor.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 04:20:10 pm
