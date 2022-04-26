scorecardresearch
‘A win for all’: IFS officer shares video of a leopard returning to her cubs

The leopard cubs were estimated to be seven or eight days old.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 26, 2022 4:01:36 pm
Mother leopard takes care of her cubs, Leopards in India, Leopard cubs rescued, Wildlife videos, Indian ExpressAccording to India’s first-ever leopard census report published in 2015, there are 12,000-14,000 leopards in the country.

It is said that some things, like nature and wildlife, are best left undisturbed. Recently, this was proven true after a team of forest department officials decided to not displace abandoned leopard cubs who were eventually taken back by their mother.

On Monday, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted that they had spotted leopard cubs in the jungle without the presence of their mother. This prompted the forest officials to monitor the newborn cubs so that they could be protected from predators.

The forest officials hoped that the mother will return to the cubs and decided that if that does not happen within 24 hours then they would take the newborns under their care. Fortunately, the leopard returned to her cubs and shifted them to a safe location.

Kaswan tweeted a video that first showed the abandoned cubs, who were estimated to be seven to eight days old. Later in the video, the mother leopard can be seen arriving at the spot where her cubs were kept and taking care of them.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Understanding nature and allowing it to take its own course is more important than unnecessary interventions made in hurry..Kudos to your staff  @ParveenKaswan”. Another person remarked, “A win for all”.

Leopards, which are classified as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, are facing threats of poaching and loss of habitat. However, thanks to sustained conservation efforts, India’s leopard population is increasing. According to India’s first-ever leopard census published in 2015, there are 12,000 to 14,000 such big cats in the country.

