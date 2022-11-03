scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

IFS officer shares pic of snake that does not like human presence, builds nest; users make the right guess

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan posted a photograph of a snake and asked users to guess the species on Wednesday.

King Cobra, King Cobra photo, guess the snake, Parveen Kaswan, King Cobra guessing game, indian expressThe photograph shows a large snake lying on ground with its hood up in the backdrop of a scenic area

Social media platforms keep wildlife and nature lovers hooked with fascinating visuals and facts. Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan, who often shares intriguing wildlife content, has sparked curiosity online with a guessing game.

Kaswan posted a photograph of a snake and asked users to guess the species on Wednesday. Several users came up with the same answer- King Cobra and after a while Kaswan elaborated about the species in subsequent tweets.

The photograph shows a large snake lying on ground with its hood up in the backdrop of a scenic area. Kaswan wrote,
“This beauty. Let’s see who can guess the species.”

A user commented, “Of course it’s a King Cobra.. very easy to guess.” Another user wrote, “Woah, pretty huge..didn’t knew Krait grew so big…Or is it the camera angle that making it look as big.” A third user commented, “To be a king cobra gazing into the distance. Majestic!”

As users made the right guess, Kaswan shared a photograph of King Cobra eating another snake. He mentioned its scientific name Ophiophagus hannah and added that it means “snake-eating”.

“King Cobra; Ophiophagus hannah.’Ophiophagus’ is derived from Greek, meaning “snake-eating” and hannah is derived from the name of tree-dwelling nymphs in Greek mythology. The snake whose 100% diet is other big snakes. Here old click of mine, king eating a spectacled cobra,” Kaswan tweeted.

Further, in another tweet, he said they are the only snakes that build nests and do not like human presence. “They are massive snakes with huge amount of venom. Only snakes in world which build nests. They don’t like human presence so avoid us. Evolution made them somewhat resistant to toxic venom of other snakes. Their favourites are rat snakes,” Kaswan tweeted.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 09:08:25 am
