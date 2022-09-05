scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

IFS officer shares photographs of ‘elephants in the room’

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who often shares intriguing videos and photographs of the wildlife, has shared a photograph of one such intruder in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri Cantonment.

elephant in building, elephant, West Bengal, Cantonment, indian expressNanta captioned the photographs, "Elephants in the room…From Jalpaiguri Cantonment."

Spotting an elephant roaming freely can be an enchanting experience for wildlife lovers. Meanwhile, finding the gentle giants walking inside a building can send shivers down the spine for many.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who often shares intriguing videos and photographs of the wildlife, has shared a photograph of one such intruder in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri Cantonment. Two pachyderms are seen taking the turn of a hall inside a building in one of the photographs. In another photograph, the elephant is seen inclining towards a door.

Nanta captioned the photographs, “Elephants in the room…From Jalpaiguri Cantonment.” The elephants’ visit to the place intrigued netizens and funny reactions were galore in the comments section. Some users raised the issue of human-animal conflict.

A user commented, “It was a surprise inspection visit to check if everything is well in the hospital is what I understand!” Another user wrote, “When we invade their space it’s vice versa.”

A third user commented, “I think this happens when you occupies their habitat and make structures on that. It’s their land and want it back.”

Videos and photographs of elephants crashing buildings often take the internet by storm. In June last year, an elephant was found scrambling for food in a kitchen in Thailand. Visuals of the animal “breaking and entering” the kitchen blowed up on the internet.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 05:53:21 pm
