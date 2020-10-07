scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 07, 2020
‘Parents will be parents’: Netizens shares photo of supplies sent from home

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan tweeted a photo of a batch of ghee and freshly ground masala that had been sent to him by his parents.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 7, 2020 5:56:26 pm
parveen kaswan, indian parents, desi parents, asian parents tweets, indian parents memes, desi parents memes, indian parents jokes, parents jokes, funny news, funny tweets, indian expressMany shared their own experiences of the same calling it the greatest pleasures of life.

A forest officer tweeted a photo of a batch of homemade goodies sent by his parents and it struck a chord, with many sharing similar experiences.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a photo of a batch of ghee and freshly ground masala that had been sent by his parents.

“Wherever you are parents keep supply intact. Ghee & masala made at home. How can you take village out of a villager,” he wrote while sharing a photo of three big bottles of ghee and a parcel of masala.

Soon others shared their own experiences of parents sending them batches of goodies while they lived away from them.

