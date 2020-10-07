‘Parents will be parents’: Netizens shares photo of supplies sent from home

A forest officer tweeted a photo of a batch of homemade goodies sent by his parents and it struck a chord, with many sharing similar experiences.
IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a photo of a batch of ghee and freshly ground masala that had been sent by his parents.
“Wherever you are parents keep supply intact. Ghee & masala made at home. How can you take village out of a villager,” he wrote while sharing a photo of three big bottles of ghee and a parcel of masala.
Wherever you are parents keep supply intact. Ghee & masala made at home. How can you take village out of a villager 😄😄 pic.twitter.com/hnMvz5oQ99
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 6, 2020
Soon others shared their own experiences of parents sending them batches of goodies while they lived away from them.
Relatable 😆 https://t.co/0lSfwPIKcL
— Sreejan Pankaj (@Sreejan_pankaj) October 7, 2020
No one manages supply chain as efficiently as parents 😊
— Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) October 6, 2020
It is PDS ( Parents run Distribution System )
— Krishan Saini (@DelhiCopSaini) October 7, 2020
Such a lovely gesture…. Parents shall remain parents , what age you may reach. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼👌👌👌👌👌
— Alpana (@alpana2k) October 7, 2020
It’s the Indian parent!! Village ho ya city… it’s the same! Supply of ghee, snacks, masala powder, chutney powders is in abundance!! We are the blessed generation!!
— PR (@sanzpreet) October 6, 2020
— Yaar Aadi (@Yaar_Aadi) October 7, 2020
Same here…even my mom sends me ghee and masala…ghar ke pise hue masale se taste hi kuch aur aata hai khane me😊😀
— Pooja Singh (@PoojaSi78676210) October 6, 2020
So sweet, parents will always be parents, reminds me of my hostel days!
— Alka Singh (@missmetanoia6) October 6, 2020
Just to let you know that ghee must be from desi cows so must be A2 quality which sells for 1000HKD + in hong Kong and many foreign countries. It’s liquid gold. That’s over 30k + INR sitting on the table. Priceless for you ofcourse as it’s gift from mom.
— HongKongGeezer (@Hongkonggeezer) October 7, 2020
Just buy whatever packs and remember to keep them in hard shell containers. This time I even got 2 kg of ghee and 3 ltrs of mustard oil. All landed safely. What we get in London is pathetic.
— Sharique شارق (@shariquenomani) October 6, 2020
Truly said sir😅👌
Lucky you are.. me also get some from Grandparents 😍
— Sravani (@sravani950570) October 6, 2020
Transport is safest but emptying the bottle 😬
— Chandramohan (@Cm266477) October 7, 2020
Right . When you are abroad and parents make sure you don’t miss home😬 pic.twitter.com/XlLEdPbLaM
— Anshika Mishra (@reach_anshika) October 6, 2020
I understand. Parcel from home. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GRSdJwYMVo
— Ramnath (@Ramnath_Kamat) October 6, 2020
These gifts are symbol of love and affection of our elders and we must honour their sentiments.
— Rajeshwar Singh Jamwal (@j71623767) October 6, 2020
Exactly you cannot take ghee out of plate and village out of Villager 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/325ILYM4D6
— Trust Learn Wisdom | Sandesh (@GlobalSandesh) October 6, 2020
My mom sent me this today.. Uninterrupted supply chain by moms ❤💖 pic.twitter.com/CLDMMcNgMR
— Mohini (@mohini23451) October 7, 2020
