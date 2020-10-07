‘Parents will be parents’: Netizens shares photo of supplies sent from home

Many shared their own experiences of the same calling it the greatest pleasures of life.

A forest officer tweeted a photo of a batch of homemade goodies sent by his parents and it struck a chord, with many sharing similar experiences.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a photo of a batch of ghee and freshly ground masala that had been sent by his parents.

“Wherever you are parents keep supply intact. Ghee & masala made at home. How can you take village out of a villager,” he wrote while sharing a photo of three big bottles of ghee and a parcel of masala.

Wherever you are parents keep supply intact. Ghee & masala made at home. How can you take village out of a villager 😄😄 pic.twitter.com/hnMvz5oQ99 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 6, 2020

Soon others shared their own experiences of parents sending them batches of goodies while they lived away from them.

No one manages supply chain as efficiently as parents 😊 — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) October 6, 2020

It is PDS ( Parents run Distribution System ) — Krishan Saini (@DelhiCopSaini) October 7, 2020

Such a lovely gesture…. Parents shall remain parents , what age you may reach. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼👌👌👌👌👌 — Alpana (@alpana2k) October 7, 2020

It’s the Indian parent!! Village ho ya city… it’s the same! Supply of ghee, snacks, masala powder, chutney powders is in abundance!! We are the blessed generation!! — PR (@sanzpreet) October 6, 2020

Same here…even my mom sends me ghee and masala…ghar ke pise hue masale se taste hi kuch aur aata hai khane me😊😀 — Pooja Singh (@PoojaSi78676210) October 6, 2020

So sweet, parents will always be parents, reminds me of my hostel days! — Alka Singh (@missmetanoia6) October 6, 2020

Just to let you know that ghee must be from desi cows so must be A2 quality which sells for 1000HKD + in hong Kong and many foreign countries. It’s liquid gold. That’s over 30k + INR sitting on the table. Priceless for you ofcourse as it’s gift from mom. — HongKongGeezer (@Hongkonggeezer) October 7, 2020

Just buy whatever packs and remember to keep them in hard shell containers. This time I even got 2 kg of ghee and 3 ltrs of mustard oil. All landed safely. What we get in London is pathetic. — Sharique شارق (@shariquenomani) October 6, 2020

Truly said sir😅👌

Lucky you are.. me also get some from Grandparents 😍 — Sravani (@sravani950570) October 6, 2020

Transport is safest but emptying the bottle 😬 — Chandramohan (@Cm266477) October 7, 2020

Right . When you are abroad and parents make sure you don’t miss home😬 pic.twitter.com/XlLEdPbLaM — Anshika Mishra (@reach_anshika) October 6, 2020

These gifts are symbol of love and affection of our elders and we must honour their sentiments. — Rajeshwar Singh Jamwal (@j71623767) October 6, 2020

Exactly you cannot take ghee out of plate and village out of Villager 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/325ILYM4D6 — Trust Learn Wisdom | Sandesh (@GlobalSandesh) October 6, 2020

My mom sent me this today.. Uninterrupted supply chain by moms ❤💖 pic.twitter.com/CLDMMcNgMR — Mohini (@mohini23451) October 7, 2020

