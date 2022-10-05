scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

IFS officer shares how village households handle milk in the absence of refrigeration

After getting the milk, it is pasteurised by slow heating on a low flame.

In today’s world, one cannot imagine food preservation of any sort without using a refrigerator, especially when it comes to products such as milk. However, many rural households in India still employ non-electrical appliances to store and manage their produce.

On Tuesday, Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer, shared how his home back in the village handles milk so that it does not go spoilt.

Kaswan shared a photo of a traditional ‘chulha’ and explained that every morning a large pot of milk, which usually holds 20 to 25 kilograms, is simmered on a low flame throughout the day.

The slow heating of milk pasteurises the milk. This pasteurisation kills all pathogens from the milk and increases its shelf life.

In another post, Kaswan shared a photo showing a large milk vessel kept under a small cage-like cover that appears to be made of bamboo. While sharing this picture, Kaswan said,“घर की तकनीक सीधी साधी है। रात को बिजली रहे ना रहे, दूध सही रहना चाहिए। तो बड़े बर्तन में इस पिंजरे में दूध खुले में रख दिया जाता है। ये तकनीक भी विलुप्त होती जा रही है। माँ ने अभी भी सम्भाल के रखी है।”.

This roughly translates to, “The home technology is simple. Even if there is no electricity at night, milk should be fine. So milk is kept in the open inside this cage. This technology is also becoming extinct. My mother is still following this method.”

His tweets, documenting a slice of village life, have received hundreds of likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Oh yes… In use at my home. Few such things are becoming extinct. Don’t know in times to come whether kids will know these things or not. My attempt now is to make my kids spend a compulsory portion of vacation at their Nani house. And of course they love to go to ‘Khet’.”

