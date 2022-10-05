IFS officer shares how village households handle milk in the absence of refrigeration

In today’s world, one cannot imagine food preservation of any sort without using a refrigerator, especially when it comes to products such as milk. However, many rural households in India still employ non-electrical appliances to store and manage their produce.

On Tuesday, Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer, shared how his home back in the village handles milk so that it does not go spoilt.

Kaswan shared a photo of a traditional ‘chulha’ and explained that every morning a large pot of milk, which usually holds 20 to 25 kilograms, is simmered on a low flame throughout the day.

मेरे घर के इन चूल्हों का कॉन्सेप्ट सीधा है। सुबह दूध के भरे बड़े पतीले (20-25 kg) यहाँ रखे जाते हैं। पूरे दिन धीमी आँच पे पकते हैं। आज भी जारी है। आपने कहीं देखा है ऐसा सिस्टम। pic.twitter.com/GNIkbuUapW — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 4, 2022

मामा जी के घर, उनके घर पर मिलने वाले चाय और दूध में कुछ अलग ख़ुशबू आती है। — Anuradha Tanwar (@anuradhatanwar1) October 4, 2022

In my village home. We don’t use it anymore because no people to consume all that milk. — Nishtha Gautam (@TedhiLakeer) October 4, 2022

पूर्वांचल उत्तर प्रदेश में इसे मेटी में दूध आउँटना कहते है , हालाँकि अब गैस चूल्हों की बहुतायत से ये प्रथा ख़त्म हो गई है , बचपन में बहुत दूध पिया है ये वाला, लाल दूध बोलते थे इसे। — Nitin Upadhyaya (@nitin_jaunpuri) October 4, 2022

This is called hara .

The milk keeps simmering n would turn pinkish in colour n after being consumed at night the rest was set for curds .

No longer in use at our home. — Pratima (@pratima25522827) October 4, 2022

The slow heating of milk pasteurises the milk. This pasteurisation kills all pathogens from the milk and increases its shelf life.

In another post, Kaswan shared a photo showing a large milk vessel kept under a small cage-like cover that appears to be made of bamboo. While sharing this picture, Kaswan said,“घर की तकनीक सीधी साधी है। रात को बिजली रहे ना रहे, दूध सही रहना चाहिए। तो बड़े बर्तन में इस पिंजरे में दूध खुले में रख दिया जाता है। ये तकनीक भी विलुप्त होती जा रही है। माँ ने अभी भी सम्भाल के रखी है।”.

This roughly translates to, “The home technology is simple. Even if there is no electricity at night, milk should be fine. So milk is kept in the open inside this cage. This technology is also becoming extinct. My mother is still following this method.”

घर की तकनीक सीधी साधी है। रात को बिजली रहे ना रहे, दूध सही रहना चाहिए। तो बड़े बर्तन में इस पिंजरे में दूध खुले में रख दिया जाता है। ये तकनीक भी विलुप्त होती जा रही है। माँ ने अभी भी सम्भाल के रखी है। pic.twitter.com/PHfnwsP94s — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 4, 2022

Oh yes… In use at my home. Few such things are becoming extinct. Don’t know in times to come whether kids will know these things or not. My attempt now is to make my kids spend a compulsory portion of vacation at their Nani house. And of course they love to go to ‘Khet’. — Suman Choudhary (@SuchhaRavish) October 4, 2022

I have seen my Naani using a “Chheenka” which is hung on a fair height from the ground level to ensure that it’s far away from the reach of cats.

Mom-veg food and milk would be hung on it and would remain safe. — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) October 4, 2022

बिलकुल, सर। पश्चिमी राजस्थान में इसे डाला कहा जाता है। दूध, दही, छाछ आदि को बिल्ली से सुरक्षित और लम्बे समय तक सामान्य तापमान पर सही रखने में इसका कोई विकल्प नहीं है। इसको दही की आथनी जमाने के लिए अधिक उपयोग में लिया जाता है। — Ganga Singh (@GangaSingh33) October 4, 2022

His tweets, documenting a slice of village life, have received hundreds of likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Oh yes… In use at my home. Few such things are becoming extinct. Don’t know in times to come whether kids will know these things or not. My attempt now is to make my kids spend a compulsory portion of vacation at their Nani house. And of course they love to go to ‘Khet’.”