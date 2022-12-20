scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

IFS officer shares ‘CGI-like’ photo of green snake nestled between wild mushrooms

The IFS officer said the snake in the photos he shared was a Green Pit Viper.

When people see a snake, their instinctive feelings are of fear but Indian Forest Service officers often encounter reptiles during their field visits and even find the scaly creatures fascinating.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a photograph of a Green Pit Viper nestled between wild mushrooms. While sharing the unworldly-looking photos, Kaswan tweeted, “I was just observing the mushrooms. Suddenly found this beauty. They look so unreal and colourful. Can stay for hours like this. During a long field walk. Called as Green Pit viper.”

He later added a few more pictures and wrote, “Sharing some more pictures. As I said they look so unreal”.

Commenting on these photos, a Twitter user wrote, “Looks like a work of CGI. It’s so unreal that it looks like it is placed on the mushroom through photoshop.” Another person said, “Avatar team must have taken ideas from such natural beauties.”

The Green Pit Viper is a common name for several venomous snakes found across Asia. As their name suggests, they are all green in colour with slight variations. As per a report in The Hindu, Green Pit Vipers are venomous but hardly any of their bites result in fatalities. However, what makes their treatment complicated is that the anti-venom available in India does not counter the venom of the green pit viper.

Interestingly, in 2019, a species of Green Pit Viper, later named Trimeresurus salazar, was discovered in the western part of Arunachal Pradesh. It was named after a Harry Potter character Salazar Slytherin, a powerful wizard who could speak to snakes.

